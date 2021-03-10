Arkansas State Passes Law Banning Almost All Abortions; No Exception For Rape

US state of Arkansas Tuesday passed legislation for total abortion ban including cases of rape and incest with the exception “to save the life of the mother in a medical emergency”. Governor of the southern state Asa Hutchinson, a Christian conservative announced Tuesday that he signed the bill into the law due to his “long-held pro-life convictions” and the “overwhelming legislative support” for the bill. Arkansas becomes the 14th US state to implement the sweeping restrictive law.

Many clinics shut doors, and pro-body choices women activists expressed shock over the reservation. ACLU (the American Civil Liberties Union), a civil rights organization, is already preparing to challenge the bill, that will not come into effect until the summer, in the court of law. The bill has created a stir among the citizens, with strong opposition from the evangelical Christians. According to sources of the Associated Press, the controversial law was passed in the majority by the Republicans, and supporters are now vouching for the US Supreme Court to revisit its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized the medical procedure.

“We must abolish abortion in this nation just as we abolished slavery in the 19th century, all lives matter,” Republican Sen. Jason Rapert, the bill’s sponsor said in a statement as cited by AP. READ | Biden's Russia credentials questioned over European pipeline

To overturn Wade decision

Anti-abortion ministers are hoping for the top court to overturn the Wade decision even more so as at least three appointments to the court were made by the former Republican President Donald Trump. Last year, Trump appointed Amy Coney Barrett as a Supreme Court judge that gave the Republican Party a 6-to-3 majority on the court. This makes it more likely that the US Supreme Court might scrap the 1973 ruling.

Meanwhile, Hutchinson, who has signed umpteen bills since 2015 on abortion ban, said that his bill this time “directly challenges” the Wade decision. In a statement released by his office, cited by AP, the Arkansas governor said, “(The ban) is in contradiction of binding precedents of the U.S. Supreme Court, but it is the intent of the legislation to set the stage for the Supreme Court overturning current case law.” He added, “I would have preferred the legislation to include the exceptions for rape and incest, which has been my consistent view, and such exceptions would increase the chances for a review by the U.S. Supreme Court.”

(Image Credit: AP)