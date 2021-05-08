Armed School Bus Hijacker Frees Kids After They Pester Him By 'asking Lots Of Questions'

An armed Army trainee hijacked a school bus full of kids in South Carolina on May 6 but he had to let go of the children and driver as they annoyed him with too many questions. 23-year-old Jovan Collazo, a trainee at Fort Jackson in South Carolina, boarded a school bus at highway with a gun in hand. He told the driver that he didn't want to hurt anyone and demanded the driver divert to a nearby town.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, in a press conference, told reporters that there were 18 kids onboard who bombarded the hijacker with questions making the situation 'frustrating'. This went on for six minutes after which Collazo freed the driver and the children. He drove a short distance along the interstate, before stopping and abandoning the vehicle.

“The kids were asking questions. ‘Are you gonna hurt us?’ ‘Are you a soldier?’ ‘Are you a bus driver? So they were being kids, they were being kids,” said the sheriff, “I think that added to the frustration that he had.”

The trainee, dressed in physical training clothes, “ran off post and escaped” with a rifle from the installation, Lott said. Deputies then started receiving calls about someone standing on a nearby interstate flagging down cars. He then went to a nearby bus stop where children were waiting to be taken to Forest Lake Elementary School and boarded the bus himself, armed with the rifle.

Lott reportedly said that it was the first time a school bus was hijacked by an armed suspect in his entire career but informed that the driver was recently trained to tackle such incidents. “Bus drivers are unsung heroes, they are, and we saw that today,” said Mr Lott. “We saw a bus driver who cared about the children on that bus.”

The sheriff also said of the children: “There was six minutes, six minutes, they were traumatised. Six complete minutes that the bad guy was on the bus with a gun”.

Hijacker attempted to go home

Fort Jackson Commanding Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr. said the trainee was 23 years old and did not have ammunition in his weapon, which had been issued as part of his training. “He was a very quiet individual, hailed from New Jersey ... and we assessed that he was just trying to make an attempt to go back home,” Beagle said. “There is nothing that leads us to believe ... that this had anything to do with harming others, harming himself or anything that links to any other type of nefarious activity,” he added.

Collazo faces dozens of charges, including 19 counts of kidnapping, as well as counts of carjacking, possessing a weapon on school property, armed robbery and weapons possession during a violent crime. Court records did not list an attorney, and he was being held in jail Thursday afternoon.

(With inputs from AP)