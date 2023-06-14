Arms Crossed, Big Scowl: The Many Moods An Arraigned Donald Trump Went Through

Why you’re reading this: Former US President Donald Trump was arraigned in a Miami court on Tuesday on 37 federal felony counts of mishandling classified records and obstructing the Justice Department's investigation into it. It marks the second time he has faced an arraignment this year, a historic turn of events in American history.

3 things you need to know

Trump pleaded not guilty to all the federal charges against him.

The arraignment happened just a day before his 77th birthday.

The erstwhile president expressed how he was feeling prior to his court appearance.

Ex-President's before arraignment bravado

Moments leading to Tuesday's arraignment saw Trump portray himself like he was feeling just "fine". In a conversation with radio host Howie Carr on Monday, the politician was asked how his mood was. "It's fine," he said. When asked what he planned to say in court, Trump responded: "I'll just say 'not guilty.' I didn't do anything wrong."

How did Trump behave inside the courtroom? Emotional rollercoaster?

The historic court proceedings were shrouded in mystery, with a ban on cellphones and other electronic devices inside the courtroom. Media presence was also restricted, so only assumptions from experts could tell the rollercoaster of emotions that Trump could have gone through while the charges against him were being read.

ABC’s John Santucci claimed that Trump was “trying to find a way to be a little charming” towards Special Prosecutor Jack Smith to soften the blow. But CNN’s Jake Tapper suggested that the ex-president "appeared very glum" and "did not seem to have a lot of energy.” According to the Associated Press, he sat scowling and had his arms crossed as his attorney handed a not-guilty plea on his behalf.

What came after the proceedings? Feeding the blues

The hearing concluded within about 45 minutes. After a tense day, it was only fair to make a pit stop at an eatery and seek much-needed support from his loyalists. Trump made a surprise visit to Versailles, a popular Cuban restaurant in Miami where dozens of his supporters had gathered.

They sang "Happy birthday" in unison on his birthday eve, shook hands with him, and posed for pictures with their embattled idol. “Food for everyone,” Trump said in response to loud cheers. “Some birthday, we got a government that is out of control,” he was heard saying, according to CNN.

Are charges against Donald Trump 'fake'?

After treating himself to a Cuban meal, Trump appeared to gather himself to deliver a fiery address in New Jersey about what he called the “fake and fabricated charges" against him. He then insisted that he had “every right" to have classified documents in his possession and prosecutors must let go of him as "they’re destroying our country”.