'Arunachal Is Integral Part Of India': US Senators Table Bipartisan Bill, Condemns China

Amid the longstanding India-China border dispute, two United States senators jointly introduced a resolution reaffirming America's recognition of Arunachal Pradesh as an integral part of India, informed Oregon's Senator Jeff Merkley in a press statement.

Merkley teamed up with Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) to present a bipartisan Senate resolution that comes in connection with the clash between India and China in the Eastern Sector along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) that has been going on for six years.

'Arunachal part of India, not China': US Lawmakers

Senator Merkley, who is serving as a co-chair of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China stated that America's values supporting freedom and a rules-based order must be at the centre of all of our actions and relationships around the world--especially as the Permanent Residence Certificate (PRC) government pushes an alternative vision.

Merkley added, "This resolution gives clarity that the United States views the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh as part of the Republic of India--not the People's Republic of China--and commits the U.S. to deepen support and assistance to the region, alongside like-minded international partners and donors".

Senator Bill Hagerty in a statement asserted that it's critical for the United States to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with its strategic partners of the Free and Open Indo-Pacific-- especially India at a time when China continues to pose grave and gathering threats in the region.

Hagerty further said, "This bipartisan resolution expresses the Senate's support for unequivocally recognising the state of Arunachal Pradesh as an integral part of India, condemning China's military aggression to change the status quo along the LAC, and further enhancing the U.S.-India strategic partnership and the Quad in support of the Free and Open Indo-Pacific".

The resolution reaffirms that the United States recognises the McMahon Line as the international boundary between China and the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, and pushes back against PRC claims that Arunachal Pradesh is their territory, which is a part of the PRC's increasingly aggressive and expansionist policies.

US Senator's resolution condemns China's move, hails India's efforts

As per the statement based on the Senators' resolution, it condemns additional PRC provocations which include:-

China using military force to change the status quo along LAC

Construction of villages in contested areas

Publication of maps with Mandarin-language names for cities and features in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh

Expansion of PRC territorial claims in Bhutan

Furthermore, the resolution commends the Indian government for taking steps to defend itself against aggression and security threats from China.

Securing India's telecommunications infrastructure

Examining its procurement processes and supply chains

Implementing investment screening standards

Expanding its cooperation with Taiwan in public health and other sectors

It is pertinent to mention that resolution focuses to strengthen the US-India bilateral partnership in all sectors-- defence, technology, economics, and people-to-people ties and promotes enhancing our multilateral cooperation with India through the Quad, the East Asia Summit alongside our partners in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and other international fora.