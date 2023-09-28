As Autoworkers Continue Their Strike, Biden And Trump Vie For Their Votes

Donald Trump has once again opted out of the Republican primary debate, choosing instead to make his presence felt in Michigan. However, this time, the state isn't just any campaign stop—it's become the epicenter of a rapidly escalating battle that could significantly impact the 2024 White House race.

The United Auto Workers (UAW) strike, now in its third week, is shaking the foundations of the automobile industry, with workers demanding better wages to offset years of concessions made to management. Complicating matters further is the industry's shift towards electric vehicles (EVs), which threatens to disrupt traditional manufacturing jobs within the UAW.

Here is what you need to know

On one side of this political tug-of-war is President Joe Biden, who has unabashedly thrown his support behind the striking autoworkers. He recently made history by joining the picket line. However, to combat climate change, Biden is boosting the EV industry. Biden's $370 billion investment in clean energy has led to a surge in proposed manufacturing and battery facilities across the nation. The lion's share of this spending is happening in non-unionized Southern states, where lower wages are often the norm. Additionally, electric cars require fewer parts and, consequently, fewer assembly line workers compared to their gasoline counterparts.

Michigan is important for Trump

On the flip side, Republican contenders in the 2024 presidential race have presented a starkly different narrative. For them, Biden's climate agenda is synonymous with empowering China—a nation that dominates the global supply chain for batteries and boasts a thriving EV market.

Trump, in particular, has voiced concerns that, under Biden's plan, all U.S. electric cars will be manufactured in China. To sway rank-and-file autoworkers in Michigan, Trump has called on them to pressure their union leaders into endorsing his candidacy instead of Biden's, arguing that this move could save their jobs. It's a pivotal strategy, considering Trump's narrow victory in Michigan in 2016, a triumph he hopes to replicate in 2024.

However, amidst this political showdown, many autoworkers find themselves caught in the middle, with sentiments ranging from frustration to disillusionment towards both Trump and Biden. As the strike drags on, it remains to be seen whether either political party can win over this crucial voting bloc and secure their loyalty for the next election. In Michigan, the stage is set, the stakes are high, and the battle for 2024 has already begun.