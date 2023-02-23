As Biden Lauds Poland For Housing Refugees, Democratic Aide Calls Out Contradiction

While US President Joe Biden applauded Poland for opening their gates to the Ukrainian refugees, back home the US President is being criticised over the administration’s decision to introduce the toughest policy aimed at turning away migrants. This duplicity of standards is being heavily criticised by the critics of the current US President. On Tuesday, the US President gave a powerful speech outside the Warsaw palace in Poland. During his speech, he asserted that Western allies will forever support Ukraine in the war. The US President also praised Poland for addressing the plight of Ukrainian refugees.

“Look at what you’ve done so far. Poland is hosting more than 1.5 million refugees from this war. God bless you,” The US President said on Thursday. “Poland’s generosity – your willingness to open your hearts and your homes is extraordinary,” he added. This proclamation by Biden struck a nerve back home, and one democratic aide called out the hypocrisy of the US President.

The real contradiction

One senior Democratic aide told CNN on condition of anonymity about the contradictions that lie behind Biden’s speech. “You see the president highlighting how many refugees Poland has taken,” the aide told CNN. “And then on the same day, there’s a rollout to very actively reduce the number of people who can even access our asylum system,” the aide added.

On Tuesday, the Homeland Security and Justice Departments announced the administration’s policy aimed at curbing the number of migrants seeking to apply for asylum at the US-Mexico border. The law which will come to force in May this year had its roots in the Donald Trump administration. Hence, the Biden administration's support of the Polish refugee policies and their inability to address the recent legislation has been a matter of great debate among the sceptics as well as the allies.