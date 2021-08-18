As Biden's Drawdown Move Earns Flak, NSA Jake Sullivan Clarifies US Stand On Issue

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on August 17 defended Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan and said that the President does not believe that the country should be "fighting and dying" in a war for the purpose of sustaining American military boots near Tajikistan or Pakistan or Iran. Back in April, Biden had announced that all US troops would be withdrawn from Afghanistan by September 11, thus bringing to end the country’s longest war. The United States has already pulled back the majority of its forces and is looking to complete the drawdown by August 31.

On Tuesday, Sullivan said, “I would say that the President does not believe that the United States should be fighting and dying in a war for the purpose of sustaining American military boots near Tajikistan or Pakistan or Iran”.

He added, “We would not agree that it is right to ask American soldiers to risk their lives for the purpose of maintaining a presence near Tajikistan”.

While responding to a question, Sullivan also agreed that some of the US weapons have landed in the hands of the Taliban and the Afghan National Security Forces have basically dismantled them. He said that the US does not have a complete picture of where every article of defence materials has gone, but certainly a fair amount of it has fallen into the hands of the Taliban. Further, Sullivan added, “And obviously, we don't have a sense that they are going to readily hand it over to us at the airport”.

US in talks with allies on global response

The US NSA said that the Afghan Security Forces appear to have, essentially, no longer operate as a coherent entity. He added that they essentially have given way to Taliban physical security control over the major population centres. Sullivan also indicated that the US is in talks with other friends and allies on a global response to the actions against the Taliban.

"Standing here today, I am not going to go into the full panoply of things that we can do, but there are obviously issues related to sanctions, to marshalling international condemnation and isolation, and other steps as well," he said.

"But the reason I don't want to go into great detail on it is, I want to be able to have our team communicate directly to the Taliban both what the costs and disincentives are for certain types of action and what our expectations are. That is a conversation that we will intend to have, and I think many other countries, including like-minded allies and partners, will be having that as well," Sullivan added.

Moreover, the US official said that the Biden administration is engaging diplomatically, at the same time, with allies and regional countries and with the United Nations to address the situation in Afghanistan. He said that the US is in contact with the Taliban to ensure the safe passage of people to the airport. “We are monitoring for any potential terrorist threats, as I just mentioned, including from ISIS-K. We intend to continue these operations over the coming days before completing our drawdown," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)




