As Donald Trump Is Arrested, This Is How Internet Reacted To Ex-US President's Arraignment

As former US President Donald Trump was arraigned in a case relating to paying hush money to a porn star before the 2016 presidential election in exchange for her silence, the internet seemed to be heavily interested in knowing what is going to happen next.

Trump’s indictment ignited mixed reaction from social media users from around the world, with some hailing the development while others calling it a “political witch hunt” against the ex-President of the United States. Interestingly, some users are enthusiastically tracking even the minute details in the case, while some are disappointed with the fact that Trump didn't have to go through the typical procedure meant for criminals.

Here’s how the internet reacted to Trump’s indictment and arraignment:

Shout out to the guy who didn’t hold the door open for Trump pic.twitter.com/2KULzAJlL3 — sam wollaston (@samwollaston) April 4, 2023

Even being arrested, President Donald Trump still looks like a badass. pic.twitter.com/0XU9qqXRxy — MAGS (@TAftermath2020) April 4, 2023

Trump won't forget the ones that attacked him. pic.twitter.com/MGVE85mOv5 — General™️👀🇺🇸🦅 (@TheGeneral_0) April 4, 2023

That is NOT the look of fear!



Hell will rain down on these corrupt banana republic bastards in 2024!! pic.twitter.com/cDo3Aq1lqA — Females For Trump👠 (@FemalesForTrump) April 4, 2023