As Elon Musk Becomes Biggest Twitter Shareholder; Users Say 'end All Political Censorship'

Elon Musk has become the biggest shareholder in the micro-blogging site and Twitteratis demand 'freedom of speech' back on the social media platform.

Elon Musk

Just days after flaunting the idea of launching a new social media platform, Elon Musk has now bought the majority stake in Twitter, making him the largest shareholder in the company. According to a Securities and Exchange Commission 13G filing released on Monday, the billionaire owns 7,34,86,938 shares, which makes it 9.2% of Twitter's total stake and is worth a whopping $2.9 billion. Needless to say, Musk's move has sent Twitter into a frenzy as many are trying to wrap their head around the development. It is worth noting that Musk is a passive shareholder as he has nothing to do with running the company since he is just an investor. Ever since the news broke out, Twitter's share prices spiked over 25% in pre-market trading.

Twitteratis say 'It's time to lift the political censorship'

Since Musk is now the biggest shareholder in the micro-blogging site, Twitteratis are demanding the return of former US President Donald Trump. Trump was banned from major social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook and YouTube in the aftermath of the Capitol riots which ensued on January 6, 2021. Now that Jack Dorsey, who was Twitter CEO when Trump was blocked is no longer allowed, many believe that this is the right time to bring back the 45th US President. 

Some users even pointed out Musk's mammoth status before former Twitter CEO Dorsey who owns just over 2% of the micro-blogging site's stake. In addition to the numerous data and comparisons, memes also poured in on Twitter glorifying the billionaire and his entrepreneurship. Many users even suggested that Musk should buy Facebook and Disney and "fix" them as well.

'Bring back freedom of speech'

If the dots are to be joined, Musk's buyout follows his recent poll wherein he asked his followers their opinion on Twitter's free speech. What's worth noting, is that over twenty lakh voters participated in the polls after Musk said that "the consequences of this vote will be important". The voting might have set the stage for his plan to become the biggest shareholder in Twitter as he saw over 70% of voters saying that Twitter does not adhere to promoting free speech. Now that the billionaire has his hands on Twitter, many are happy and hopeful that he would fix the site and bring back free speech. 

