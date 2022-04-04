As Elon Musk Becomes Biggest Twitter Shareholder; Users Say 'end All Political Censorship'

Just days after flaunting the idea of launching a new social media platform, Elon Musk has now bought the majority stake in Twitter, making him the largest shareholder in the company. According to a Securities and Exchange Commission 13G filing released on Monday, the billionaire owns 7,34,86,938 shares, which makes it 9.2% of Twitter's total stake and is worth a whopping $2.9 billion. Needless to say, Musk's move has sent Twitter into a frenzy as many are trying to wrap their head around the development. It is worth noting that Musk is a passive shareholder as he has nothing to do with running the company since he is just an investor. Ever since the news broke out, Twitter's share prices spiked over 25% in pre-market trading.

Twitteratis say 'It's time to lift the political censorship'

Since Musk is now the biggest shareholder in the micro-blogging site, Twitteratis are demanding the return of former US President Donald Trump. Trump was banned from major social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook and YouTube in the aftermath of the Capitol riots which ensued on January 6, 2021. Now that Jack Dorsey, who was Twitter CEO when Trump was blocked is no longer allowed, many believe that this is the right time to bring back the 45th US President.

.@ElonMusk is now the largest shareholder of Twitter.



Time to get this platform back to its former glory.



Step one - bring back President Trump!



Step two - give everyone who has been banned a second chance.



Step three - end all forms of political and other censorship. — Errol Webber (@ErrolWebber) April 4, 2022

Now that @ElonMusk is Twitter’s largest shareholder, it’s time to lift the political censorship.



Oh… and BRING BACK TRUMP! — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) April 4, 2022

Some users even pointed out Musk's mammoth status before former Twitter CEO Dorsey who owns just over 2% of the micro-blogging site's stake. In addition to the numerous data and comparisons, memes also poured in on Twitter glorifying the billionaire and his entrepreneurship. Many users even suggested that Musk should buy Facebook and Disney and "fix" them as well.

Elon Musk walking into the twitter boardroom like… 😂 pic.twitter.com/gnz49ky0bY — Thanos 🇮🇳 (@Larybm3Larybm) April 4, 2022

Elon Musk should buy everything woke -- Twitter, Disney, FB, and fix that shit. — Dr. John Ocasio-Nolte (@NolteNC) April 4, 2022

Elon Musk just became Twitter’s largest shareholder.



He should buy Facebook next. — Representative Mike Loychik (@MikeLoychik) April 4, 2022

'Bring back freedom of speech'

If the dots are to be joined, Musk's buyout follows his recent poll wherein he asked his followers their opinion on Twitter's free speech. What's worth noting, is that over twenty lakh voters participated in the polls after Musk said that "the consequences of this vote will be important". The voting might have set the stage for his plan to become the biggest shareholder in Twitter as he saw over 70% of voters saying that Twitter does not adhere to promoting free speech. Now that the billionaire has his hands on Twitter, many are happy and hopeful that he would fix the site and bring back free speech.

Now that @elonmusk is twitter’s biggest shareholder; bring back freedom of speech. — Flint Bedrock (@flintbedrock) April 4, 2022

Elon Musk is now the largest shareholder of Twitter as he bought a 9.2% stake worth about 3 billion



Not only is this a win for freedom of speech but can be great for crypto, especially #Dogecoin@Elonmusk can I now have a Blue check? …. kidding 😂🤣



Elon on crypto & Twitter: pic.twitter.com/VMVa1veykG — Doge Whisperer 🐕 (@TDogewhisperer) April 4, 2022

Will the new majority shareholder return freedom of speech to Twitter?



It will require courage bc the regime is heavily investing in a certain industry and threats will undoubtedly come.



Yet the freedom of speech restored will enable us all to defeat them.@elonmusk — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) April 4, 2022

MAKE TWITTER GREAT AGAIN @elonmusk ! — Alex Bruesewitz (@alexbruesewitz) April 4, 2022

Elon Musk buying a large stake in Twitter is some of the best news I’ve heard all day



He can use his stake to force policy changes with the threat of a buyout in his back pocket



Wonderful for free speech — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) April 4, 2022

Image: AP/Shutterstock