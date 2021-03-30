As George Floyd Murder Trial Begins, US President Joe Biden 'watching Closely'

The United States President will closely monitor developments in the trial of the police officer charged with murdering George Floyd last year. US president’s spokeswoman, Jen Psaki, while speaking to the reporters said, “He certainly will be watching closely, as Americans across the country will be watching”. A former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd goes on trial.

Geroge Floyd trial

According to the reports by AP, Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell showed the jurors the footage of Floyd gasping for breath as the former Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on the Black man’s neck. The prosecutor said, “He put his knees upon his neck and his back, grinding and crushing him, until the very breath — no, ladies and gentlemen — until the very life was squeezed out of him”. Officer’s attorney, Eric Nelson countered by arguing, “Derek Chauvin did exactly what he had been trained to do over his 19-year career”. Nelson further said, “There is no political or social cause in this courtroom”.

Jurors intently watched as the video played on multiple screens. “My stomach hurts. My neck hurts. Everything hurts. I can’t breathe, officer”, Floyd could be heard saying in the video. As per the prosecutor, the case was “not about split-second decision-making” by a police officer but excessive force against someone who was handcuffed and not being able to resist.

What happened with the 45-year-old?

A 45-year-old African American man, named George Floyd was killed during an arrest in Minneapolis on May 25. Many protesters gathered outside the US federal building to protest against police brutality and racism. Reports suggest that the crowd at times exceed the mark of 10,000. There have been instances of the police using tear gas on protesters drawing graffiti on walls. This stopped when Governor Brown banned its use except in riots during early July.

One of the videos posted online shows an officer manhandling a protester into a dark minivan. To this, the CBS spokeswoman said that the agency had information that the person was suspected of assaults against federal agents and was also involved in the destruction of federal property. Another video shows an officer shoving away medics to aid someone. Immigration and Custom Enforcement officers have also been helping DHS’s Federal Protective Service. Media reports suggest federal agents had arrested 13 people, however, there has been no immediate confirmation from the authorities.

