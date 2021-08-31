Last Updated:

As Hurricane Ida Makes Landfall In US, Netizens Post Pictures And Videos To Show Impact

Hurricane Ida made landfall in the US state of Louisiana on August 29. Ida ravaged the power grid leaving the city of New Orlean in a blackout.

Hurricane Ida made landfall in the US state of Louisiana on Sunday, August 29. In the latest development, Ida ravaged the power grid leaving the city of New Orlean in a blackout. The hurricane has caused damage to houses and has led to flooding outside New Orleans. To bring out the trapped people in Louisiana, rescuers have been using boats and helicopters.

Flights cancelled due to Hurricane Ida

According to The Associated Press, rescuers have brought out at least 670 people in Louisiana, and approximately 20 people were rescued in Mississippi. In the latest development, the Louis Armstrong International Airport has shut down its operations. Louisiana residents affected by Hurricane Ida have begun clearing debris and repairing damage from the storm. On Monday, addressing a news conference, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards informed that he was not sure when the power would be restored. He said, “There are certainly more questions than answers. I can’t tell you when the power is going to be restored. I can’t tell you when all the debris is going to be cleaned up and repairs made", according to AP. Taking to Twitter, New Orleans airport informed that all flights have been cancelled for Tuesday, August 31. Furthermore, the airport authorities urged passengers to get in contact with their carriers.

It is worth mentioning that Hurricane Ida made landfall on the same day, exactly 16 years after Hurricane Katrina hit Louisiana. The storm was downgraded to a tropical depression on Monday. To receive an update about the impact of Hurricane Ida, President Joe Biden on Monday virtually held a discussion with Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves. On Monday, the US National Weather Service has informed that a flash flood watch has been issued from Tuesday until Thursday. Netizens have been posting videos and pictures on social media that show the damage that Hurricane Ida has caused.

