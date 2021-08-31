As Hurricane Ida Makes Landfall In US, Netizens Post Pictures And Videos To Show Impact

Hurricane Ida made landfall in the US state of Louisiana on Sunday, August 29. In the latest development, Ida ravaged the power grid leaving the city of New Orlean in a blackout. The hurricane has caused damage to houses and has led to flooding outside New Orleans. To bring out the trapped people in Louisiana, rescuers have been using boats and helicopters.

Flights cancelled due to Hurricane Ida

According to The Associated Press, rescuers have brought out at least 670 people in Louisiana, and approximately 20 people were rescued in Mississippi. In the latest development, the Louis Armstrong International Airport has shut down its operations. Louisiana residents affected by Hurricane Ida have begun clearing debris and repairing damage from the storm. On Monday, addressing a news conference, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards informed that he was not sure when the power would be restored. He said, “There are certainly more questions than answers. I can’t tell you when the power is going to be restored. I can’t tell you when all the debris is going to be cleaned up and repairs made", according to AP. Taking to Twitter, New Orleans airport informed that all flights have been cancelled for Tuesday, August 31. Furthermore, the airport authorities urged passengers to get in contact with their carriers.

UPDATE: Airlines have cancelled all incoming and outgoing flights for tomorrow, Tuesday 8/31, and 197 cancellations have been reported for Wednesday due to impacts from #HuricaneIda. Please continue to check directly with your airlines for the latest flight information. — New Orleans Airport (@flyneworleans) August 31, 2021

It is worth mentioning that Hurricane Ida made landfall on the same day, exactly 16 years after Hurricane Katrina hit Louisiana. The storm was downgraded to a tropical depression on Monday. To receive an update about the impact of Hurricane Ida, President Joe Biden on Monday virtually held a discussion with Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves. On Monday, the US National Weather Service has informed that a flash flood watch has been issued from Tuesday until Thursday. Netizens have been posting videos and pictures on social media that show the damage that Hurricane Ida has caused.

A SAR team has just checked out of Laplace to take a breather - they cleared 60 houses for a total ~175 people rescued



The convoy of LA-TF2 and 3 of our SAR teams were arriving - as a result, we expect all cases to be cleared by this afternoon. #Ida #HurricaneIda pic.twitter.com/rbdXwjVQFS — CrowdSource Rescue (@cs_rescue) August 30, 2021

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued from Tue morning until early Thu morning. A Flash Flood Watch means you should exercise caution, listen for NWS Flash Flood Warnings, watch for signs of rising water and be prepared to flee to higher ground at a moments notice. #azwx pic.twitter.com/spGSwsDLRy — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) August 30, 2021

Some of the damage done by Hurricane #ida in southeastern #louisiana today. These are from the the Thibodaux area. #lawx pic.twitter.com/aEHjhnNQDy — Adam Lucio (@AdamLucioWX) August 30, 2021

Backside eyewall in Houma. Violent wind gusts, strongest I’ve ever seen. #ida pic.twitter.com/Swrj1T9PDo — Jim Tang (@wxmann) August 30, 2021

IMAGE: AP

Inputs from AP