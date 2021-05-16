As Israel-Palestine Conflict Intensifies, Demonstrators Take To Streets In New York

Hundreds of people took to the streets in Brooklyn, in support of the Palestinians, a Sputnik correspondent reports. On Saturday, several hundreds of demonstrators accompanied by police officials gathered and started a march in the streets of Brooklyn. They were holding the Palestinian flags and banners reading "Free Palestine", "Palestinian Life Matter", "Human Rights for Palestinians". So far the demonstration has been peaceful.

The participants to the demonstrations told Sputnik that they were calling on the international community to "boycott Israel" and were demanding an end to the bloodshed and to the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories.

Ongoing Israeli- Palestinian conflict

The current escalation of the Israeli- Palestinian conflict started earlier this month when the unrest began in East Jerusalem over an Israeli court's decision to evict several Palestinian families from the area. The situation on the border between Israel and the Palestinian Gaza Strip has been deteriorating in the past week.

On Saturday, the Israeli army said that a total of 2,800 rockets had been fired toward Israel from Gaza in the past days, with 430 of the projectiles having fallen within the Gaza Strip. Several civilians and at least one soldier have been killed in Israel amid the exchange of rocket attacks. Meanwhile, Palestine has reported 140 deaths, including more than 40 among children. According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, more than 1,300 Palestinians have been injured amid tensions with Israel.

Israel's Iron Dome Missiles have been pounding Gaza with counter airstrikes as Gaza continues to strike a heavy barrage of rockets into the country. As per Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, 90% of the 1,200 rockets sent from Gaza have been successfully intercepted by Israel.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, 119 people have been killed in Gaza, including 27 children since the cross-border violence began on Monday with no signs of abating. On the other hand, the fatality toll stayed stable in Israel with seven losses including a six-year-old boy, an Indian citizen and a soldier.

Meanwhile, Israel's Defense Minister, Benny Gantz, has ordered the mobilisation of an additional 9,000 reservists, implying a potential land invasion into the Arab-controlled territory. While international attempts to establish peace in the region gain momentum, there are two possible outcomes of the ever-escalating conflict – the total Israeli occupation of Gaza or another Palestinian Intifada.

(With inputs from ANI)