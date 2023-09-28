As Republican Rivals Target Trump At Debate Stage, Former President Courts Union Workers

The second Republican presidential debate took place at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, and while the stage was filled with eager contenders, the absence of former President Donald Trump loomed large. Republican candidates, led by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, didn't shy away from attacking Trump for his no-show, reflecting the intensity of the crowded field that remains dominated by the former president.

"Donald Trump is missing in action — he should be on this stage tonight. He owes it to you to defend his record where they added $7.8tn to the debt that set the stage for the inflation that we have," declared DeSantis during the debate. It was a direct challenge to Trump's fiscal policies, and DeSantis wasn't alone in his criticism.

Trump is "afraid", claims Chris Christie

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie joined in, accusing Trump of being "afraid" to be on the debate stage. "You’re ducking these things . . . You keep doing that, nobody up here’s going to keep calling you Donald Trump, we’re going to call you Donald Duck," quipped Christie. It is worth noting that Donald Trump is leading the race by a wide margin and he isn't showing up for the debates because he feels he has already won the nomination.

Joe Biden was criticized as well

The debate kicked off with the 2024 Republican contenders pointing fingers at President Joe Biden's handling of the economy, particularly in relation to an ongoing strike in the automobile sector. They criticized Biden for his historic appearance on a picket line with union workers earlier in the week.

"Biden showed up on that picket line, but why are those workers actually there? It’s because of all the spending that he has pushed through in the economy that has raised the inflation," argued Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor. She emphasized that Biden should be held accountable for the economic challenges facing the country.

Former Vice President Mike Pence chimed in, saying, "He doesn’t belong on a picket line, he belongs on an unemployment line. Bidenomics has failed . . . Joe Biden’s Green New Deal agenda is good for Beijing and bad for Detroit."

"Get your union leaders to endorse me, I'll take care of the rest," says Trump

Meanwhile, in Michigan, Donald Trump was addressing his own rally and seeking the endorsement of Shawn Fain, the United Automobile Workers president. "Get your union leaders to endorse me, and I’ll take care of the rest," Trump appealed to the crowd. As the 2024 Republican primary race unfolds, the absence of Trump from the debate stage continues to spark heated exchanges and rivalries among candidates, setting the stage for a tumultuous campaign season.