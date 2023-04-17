Amid the growing speculations that the US dollar’s hegemony is at risk, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stated why it is so hard to find an alternative to the dollar. The US diplomat sat down with CNN on Sunday, to discuss the current state of the economy of the United States of America. During the interview, the journalist asked Yellen whether the current sanctions against Russia, Iran, and other nation poses any threat to the hegemony of the mighty American currency. Yellen responded to the question and went on to explain why it is hard to find an alternative to the dollar. Recently countries like China and Russia have engaged in international trade using their national currencies of Yuan and Rouble respectively. Since then speculations started arising on the fact that the dominance of the dollar is at risk.

In the CNN interview, Yellen was asked about the cost of these international sanctions imposed by the US on other countries. The US treasury secretary was reminded how Brazilian President Lula de Silva questioned the need for dollars in the global platform. The US diplomat agreed that there is some risk of financial sanctions hampering the dominance of the dollar. However, she made it clear that challenging dollars in the international market are not that easy.

“So there is a risk when we use financial sanctions that are linked to the role of a dollar that over time it could undermine the hegemony of the dollar as you said,” the US Treasury Secretary told CNN. She then went on to call the dollar an “effective tool” to be used in sanctions and agreed with the desires of countries like China and Russia to find an alternative.“But this (dollar) is an extremely important tool we try to use judiciously and in circumstances especially when we have the support of our allies it's not just the united states, it's a coalition of partners acting together to impose these sanctions,” she added. “Of course, it does create a desire on the part of China, Russia, of Iran to find an alternative. But the dollar is used as a global currency for reasons that are not easy for other countries to find an alternative with the same properties,” the US diplomat explained.

Yellen explains why the dollar is still prominent

During the conversation with the American news outlet, the US treasury secretary explained why the dollar still holds a paramount position. She also explained why it would be hard to find another alternative to the powerful currency. “The US Treasury market is the deepest, most liquid and safest asset, in the world,” Yellen exclaimed. "The dollar is widely used, and we have very deep capital markets and rule of law that are central in a currency that is going to be used globally for transactions, We haven’t seen any other country that has this basic infrastructure and institutional infrastructure that would enable a country to serve a world like this,” she added.

Earlier this month, Brazilian President Lula Da Silva called on developing countries to find an alternative to the US dollar in interactional trade. “Every night I ask myself why all countries have to base their trade on the dollar,” the Brazilian President asserted during his speech at the New Development Bank in Shanghai, Financial Times reported. “Why can’t we do trade based on our own currencies? Who was it that decided that the dollar was the currency after the disappearance of the gold standard?” he added. Similar stances have been taken by countries like China, Russia, and Saudi Arabia which eventually led to the rise in assertions that the end of the hegemony of the mighty dollar is near.