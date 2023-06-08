As Technology Advances, Edward Snowden Calls 2013 Surveillance Tactics 'child’s Play'

National Security Agency (NSA) whistleblower Edward Snowden struck a sharp contrast between emerging surveillance technology and the kind that was used by the intel agencies he made revelations about a decade ago, describing the latter as "child's play".

In an interview conducted to mark the 10th anniversary of his explosive leaks about the extent to which the US National Security Agency and its British counterpart GCHQ carried out surveillance, sometimes illegally, Snowden said that he has no remorse over what he had done.

However, he expressed concern about the state of technology at present, which has "grown to be enormously influential." “If we think about what we saw in 2013 and the capabilities of governments today, 2013 seems like child’s play," he said, according to The Guardian.

Snowden warns of history repeating itself

According to him, tools like intrusive spyware, facial recognition, artificial intelligence (AI), and video surveillance cameras have increased the dangers that were initially only limited to being posed by world governments and giant corporations. He warned that history would repeat itself as it is simply "the nature of power".

“We trusted the government not to screw us. But they did. We trusted the tech companies not to take advantage of us. But they did. That is going to happen again, because that is the nature of power," he said, recalling the year 2013. Snowden, who has been living in exile in Russia since he made the bombshell revelations, admitted that what happened in 2013 could not yield "rainbows and unicorns the next day". For him, protecting privacy is an ongoing process for which "we will have to be working at it for the rest of our lives and our children’s lives and beyond.”