As Tornadoes Wreak Havoc In US, Biden Asks EPA To look Into role Of Climate Change

The United States President Joe Biden has ordered the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to look into the role of the climate change problem in the powerful fatal tornadoes that struck Kentucky and many other states last weekend, killing dozens of people. While addressing the destruction on Saturday, Biden stated that he wanted to determine to what extent the climate problem was a contributing role in tornados, as per the Guardian.

Experts claimed that tornadoes of this magnitude are uncommon later in the year, particularly during the cold weather, and that Friday night's storms including one tornado which has been shredding a trail of over 225 miles through Kentucky, seemed to be an abnormality. Furthermore, climate scientists have been long investigating the relationship between rising global temperatures as well as the amplification of unseasonal, extreme weather events throughout the world, such as stronger storms, heatwaves, and more widespread flooding and wildfires.

During an afternoon conference in Wilmington, Delaware, the US president said, “The specific impact on these specific storms, I can’t say at this point. I’m going to be asking the EPA and others to take a look at that,” the Guardian reported. Biden went on to say that however, it has been known that the climate is warming and everything is becoming more extreme. “Obviously it has some impact here,” he added.

'The situation to be really unusual'

In a CNN interview on Sunday, Deanne Criswell, the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema), was questioned if the climate crisis has heightened the force of the tornado that went over 200 miles. To which she answered that she believes the situation to be really unusual. She went on to describe that tornados do occur in December, which is not rare, but the nation has never seen such a magnificent size of a tornado during this late of a year.

As per the Guardian, “This is going to be our new normal, and the effects that we’re seeing from climate change are the crisis of our generation,” she said, referring to severe weather in particular. Meanwhile, as historical and observational information on tornadoes is inadequate, scientists have been hesitant to attribute the frequency and severity of convective storms that may spawn tornadoes to climate change.

(Image: Unsplash/ AP)