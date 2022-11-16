As Trump Enters Race For 2024 US Prez Polls, A Look At Some Countries That May Be Worried

Former US President Donald Trump has announced his presidential bid. The US 2024 elections are still quite some time away and as of now, it is too soon to tell if Donald Trump will manage to win the Republican primaries or fail to make it. Even if he does make it, it certainly is not a foregone conclusion that he will win - considering the performance of Democrats under Joe Biden's leadership, in US midterms, which exceeded expectations. Assuming he wins the US 2024 elections, which countries would be worried by the prospect of his presidency?

China and North Korea won't be, that's for sure. Although Trump did impose tariffs on Chinese goods and started a trade war, Joe Biden has not exactly pivoted away from those policies. He has, in fact, doubled down on those policies and expanded their scope. The institutional return of industrial policy did not occur under NAFTA bashing Trump but under Joe Biden. The CHIPS act was passed under Joe Biden. The recent US policy which aims to restrict the import of advanced semiconductor technology to China occurred under Joe Biden, not Donald Trump. Gaining a lead in critical sectors like semiconductors and quantum computing is the top priority of Xi Jinping. It is Joe Biden's presidency which is attempting to stop China from succeeding in that goal. There is no evidence or rationale to believe that China will be worried about the prospect of a 2nd Trump presidency.

Will North Korea be worried?

When North Korea threatened to strike a US base in the Pacific Ocean, Donald Trump did respond by saying North Korea will witness "fire and fury" that the world has never seen before. However, it was Donald Trump who did something no US President has done before - by meeting North Korea's leader face to face and giving diplomacy a chance. After the meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, Pyongyang did not carry out any major missile tests. North Korea started missile tests again only after Biden became President and expressed an unwillingness to talk with North Korea. In the history of all US Presidents since the Korean war, Donald Trump was the one who appeared most open-minded, with regard to North Korea.

Europeans will be worried if Trump wins again

Trump's tenure witnessed the most significant amount of friction with European nations, primarily nations that are a part of NATO. Trump's views on NATO echo foreign policy views of realists like Mearsheimer and Stephen Walt, who believe that most nations in NATO are in essence protectorates of the US and not allies, as they hardly contribute anything. Trump made this point repeatedly during his tenure, asking NATO nations to contribute 3 percent of their GDP to defence. Trump asked these nations to contribute 3 percent of their GDP to defence because they had earlier committed to doing so but never lived up to their commitment. A deeper point is that the US actually has no critical national interest in Europe.

Most of the world's trade passes through east Asia, most important geopolitical powers are emerging in Asia, China, a nation which has the capability to challenge the US, is located in Asia. US' focus on Europe is a symptom of path dependence, according to realist foreign policy analysts, and they add that the US needs to focus on Asia instead of Europe. The 2nd term for Donald Trump might worry Europe, especially NATO nations because Trump might insist that they need to pay up or lose US protection.