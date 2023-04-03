As Trump Heads To NY For Arraignment, WH Says It Is Monitoring Security Concerns Closely

As former President Donald Trump faces arraignment in New York on Tuesday, the White House has assured the public that it is prepared for any potential violence that may occur. National Security Council spokesman, John Kirby, stated in a press briefing on Monday that they are closely monitoring the situation, although no specific threats have been identified as of yet. "'We'll be prepared, should there be a need, but hopefully there won't be that need. There should be no need for anybody to want to visit violence on fellow citizens around this or any other legal proceeding. Violence has no place in the United States. Peaceful protest has very much value in our democracy," Kirby said, whilst talking to reporters.

Meanwhile, New York City Mayor Eric Adams has issued a warning to Trump's supporters, including Marjorie Taylor Greene, urging them to behave appropriately during the hearing. "Although we have no specific threats, people like Marjorie Taylor Green, who is known to spread misinformation and hate speech - she stated she is coming to town. While you're in town. Be on your best behavior. As always, we will not allow violence or vandalism of any kind. And if one is in court participating in any act of violence, they will be arrested," the New York City Mayor said.

35,000 police personnel will be standing guard

Federal, state, and local officials are working together to ensure the safety of all involved. Trump's hearing is scheduled to take place at 2:15 pm ET on Tuesday. As former President Donald Trump prepares to surrender to police in New York on Tuesday, law enforcement officials have stated that they have not yet identified any signs of an organized and disruptive backlash, similar to the January 6th insurrection at the US Capitol.

Trump is scheduled to land at LaGuardia airport on Monday before spending the night at his Manhattan-based Trump Tower ahead of his hearing, which is related to charges involving hush-money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels. Given the significance of the event, local, state, and federal agencies are gearing up for heightened security measures on Tuesday. The New York City Police Department, state law enforcement agencies, the Secret Service, and the U.S. Marshals Service are coordinating their efforts to ensure that the event remains peaceful. New York police officials have issued a standing order to approximately 35,000 officers to remain vigilant and prepared for any potential threats.

Although Trump is flying from Florida, he is a New Yorker. This is the town he grew up in, this is the town he attained fame in. What is happening in America is quite significant and it will have a profound impact on American polity, not just in the Presidential elections, but beyond that. Many GOP lawmakers have said that the alleged weaponisation of law to take down Trump, is an indication of America's decline. A sign of its transition from "1st world" to "3rd world", from "beacon of democracy" to a "banana republic".