The Biden administration's decision to provide Ukraine with an additional $350 million in military aid, including High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and howitzers, was announced on Monday. This move comes amid rising tensions between Ukraine and Russia, with the latter amassing troops near the border.

However, according to US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, the US' own preparedness for potential conflict may be lacking. As per a report from Sputnik, McCaul recently expressed concern that the weapons he approved three years ago are yet to be delivered, which leaves allies like Taiwan vulnerable. McCaul thinks that Taiwan is ill-equipped to defend itself against a potential invasion and cannot fight such a war alone.

Ammunition shortage a cause of concern: US Congressman

“When we sell an ally or somebody like Taiwan our foreign military sales…why does it take three years? Why don’t we have any weapons systems in [the] country right now to provide a deterrent to Chairman Xi from invading? Because, the fact is, we don’t. And I don’t think [Secretary of State Antony Blinken] can answer that question other than to say our defense industrial base system is broken and we can’t make these weapons fast enough,” US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul said.

The United States has been experiencing a shortage of certain weapons and ammunition for quite some time, which some speculate may be attributed to increased military assistance being provided to Ukraine. The Biden administration has pledged more than $31.7 billion in security aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's special operation, prompting repeated warnings from Moscow that such aid could exacerbate the ongoing conflict.

McCaul flagged the potential consequences of the United States' involvement in the Ukrainian conflict in response to these developments.

Meanwhile, US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines has stated that in her judgement, China has no intention of invading Taiwan and that war is not on the horizon. This assertion was made during an annual briefing to the House Intelligence Committee on the current global threats faced by the United States. Taiwan is a an island which the CCP has never ruled, yet continues to claim as its own.