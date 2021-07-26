As US-China Tensions Deepen, US Deputy Secretary Of State Wendy Sherman Arrives In Tianjin

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman arrived in China on July 26 to discuss the sore relationship between the countries with two foreign ministry officials. Sherman is the first senior diplomat under US President Joe Biden's administration to arrive in the Asian country as the bilateral ties between the world’s two largest economies continue to deteriorate. Sherman is set to hold separate meetings with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng, who is in charge of US-China ties and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

These high-level talks on Monday will take place at a closed-off resort hotel in the northern city of Tianjin and follow initial and highly heated face-to-face talks in March in Alaska between Wang and other officials with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The relations between both nations have sharply deteriorated under Biden predecessor Donald Trump over a range of issues including cybersecurity, and human rights among others.

Ahead of Sherman’s arrival, on Saturday, Wang had warned that China would not accept the US taking a "superior" position in the relationship. Earlier on Friday, China imposed sanctions on former US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross along with others. Sherman’s expected position during the talks would reportedly be that Washington welcomed competition with Beijing while level playing field and “guardrails” to prevent further conflicts.

The US government officials have been public about their criticism of the Chinese government’s policies on Hong Kong, Xinjiang. The US Senate has also passed a bill earlier this month to ban imports from the remote western region citing forced Uyghur labour. US State Department spokesperson Ned Price has said that Sherman would be travelling to China “from a position of strength.”

China Tells US To Stop 'Demonising' Beijing

China has called on the United States to stop “demonising” Beijing during the talks with Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman. The official statement read, “Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng said during talks with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman that the China-US relationship is now in a stalemate and faces serious difficulties. Fundamentally, it is because some Americans portray China as an “imagined enemy"...The hope may be that by demonizing China, the U.S. could somehow shift domestic public discontent over political, economic and social issues and blame China for its own structural problems.”

“The U.S. keeps making an issue with China. It's as if the U.S. side has nothing to talk about except about China. We urge the United States to change its highly misguided mindset and dangerous policy,” it added.

IMAGE: AP/Twitter

