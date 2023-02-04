As US-China Tensions Flare Up Over Balloon Row, Here's Why They're Practical For Spying

China has managed to evoke panic in the US unintentionally (so it claims) after its 'weather monitoring' balloon flew over the US soil, over the state of Montana specifically. Suspected to be a spy balloon, the US Department of Defence became highly alert on the issue, grounded the planes, and even went on to postpone Secretary of State Anthony Blinken's visit to China. Spy balloon from China or not, these high-altitude devices have been an option of espionage for a long time now and their low-operational cost and high-operational time makes them highly favourable for spying enemy territory.

(Suspected Chinese spy balloon spotted in US airspace; Image: AP)

Before we dive into how advanced these surveillance balloons can be, it is worth noting that the panic amongst Americans is due to the same device for which the Pentagon tested 25 unmanned solar-powered balloons in 2019 across six of its states (South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Missouri and Illinois) to determine how feasible they are for spying. The US-China tensions meanwhile has flared up again nevertheless.

Spy balloons and why they are a favourite espionage option

As mentioned above, the balloons which are largely unmanned and can be operated remotely for obvious reasons, are cheaper and offer high operational time. But there is much more to these devices. According to Madrid-based engineering and infrastructure developing company Sacyr, these balloons can reach the stratosphere, attaining altitudes as high as 50 km, and spy on its enemies using a gamut of instruments such as high-fidelity sensors, autonomous navigation systems and artificial intelligence. The weather conditions, however, must be perfect for such plans to work.

Besides, its basket hanging from the inflated fabric can carry other key equipment such as thermal and daylight cameras, radar, radio frequency sensores, solar panels and even a swarm of drones to carry out additional mass surveillance from a lower altitude if needed. Interestingly, some of the balloons have even been tested to detect hypersonic missiles which go five times faster than the speed of sound.

All these technologies mentioned above is what the US Department of Defence intends to use in its COLD STAR (COvert Long Dwell STratospifer ARchitecture) programme for mass surveillance. As for its operational time, one such balloon released by Arizona-based World View Enterprises was airborne for 32 days at a stretch.

Their utilities can be much wider and can spread to monitor natural disasters and other military missions. NASA has also found their use as they offer low-cost, near-space access for suspended payloads weighing up to over 3,600 kilograms and allow technology demonstration tests as well as scientific investigations in fields such as astrophysics, heliophysics and atmospheric research.