As US House Speaker Stalemate Continues, Here Are 4 Alternatives To Kevin McCarthy

The political slugfest over US House of Representatives continued Wednesday as the law-making body failed to elect the next speaker of the House, for the second time in a row. The Republican firebrand Kevin McCarthy failed to gain a majority of votes in all six ballots conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday. With this, the 118th United States Congress managed to create history after the US House got adjourned without a speaker for the second time in a row.

While McCarthy has already moved into the old office of the former speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, he might still have to wait a bit longer to install his nameplate as he struggles to gain votes from 20 Republican representatives in the house.

A lawmaker needs 218 votes out of 434 to be elected Speaker of the US House of Representatives. While McCarthy failed to convince 20 Republican lawmakers in the House to vote for him, Democrats voted for Hakeem Jeffries.

The stalemate in the House is not only preventing the members to get sworn in, but it is also preventing the House to work on any legislation and form any committees.

While McCarthy has not given up on the Speaker bid yet, other names have started to be floated. Here is a list of the other names doing the rounds as an alternative even as McCarthy holds on to hope:

Steve Scalise

Steve Scalise, the Louisiana Congressman who is serving his eighth term in the House, has been McCarthy's go-to man since 2019. Scalise was elected Majority leader unopposed in November. An ardent supporter of McCarthy, Scalise may well succeed him in the Speaker bid. However, Scalise, who is in line for the chairmanship of the House Judiciary Committee, is not keen on taking over the Speaker's role, according to reports.

Jim Jordan

Another name doing the rounds is that of James Jordan. The 58-year-old Conservative firebrand made a solid case for McCarthy on Tuesday, but GOP rebels decided to back him as the Speaker. In Tuesday's vote, the Ohio rep, who won six votes in the first ballot, managed to gain more support from McCarthy's detractors in the next two rounds. However, Jordan's name started fading when another GOP leader's name came to the forefront.

Byron Donalds

Donalds, who is known for his far-right views, was one of the Republicans who voted for Jordan on Tuesday. The US representative from Florida’s 19th Congressional district managed to gain more support on Wednesday as 20 GOP leaders decided to vote for him in all three ballots, causing a stalemate in the house. This is the first time in US history that both parties nominated Black Americans to lead the lower Chamber of the US Congress

Hakeem Jeffries

The House leader of the Democratic Party made history when he became the first Black leader of a major American political party. Jeffries got solid support from the Democrats on both Tuesday and Wednesday. In three successive votes on both days, the leader managed to win all 212 Democratic votes. The New York Congressman can make history if 6 Republican leaders cross the aisle and support Jeffries.

So what comes next? Three ways to end the House stalemate

There are three possible ways the current chaos in the US House of Representatives can come to an end:

1. McCarthy takes the cake - Supporters of McCarthy are adamant. If McCarthy manages to influence at least four of Republicans, he can reach the golden figure of 218 to become the US Speaker of the House. He can also try to convince Democrats for those votes. However, the possibility of Democrats voting for McCarthy is unlikely.

2. McCarthy gives up - If the 20 Republican hardliners continue their rebellion, then surrendering can be a possibility. If McCarthy steps down, the race will open up. However, McCarthy still intends to fight it out before he calling it quits.

3. A compromise - The third possibility is a compromise between Democrats and Republicans. A compromise can happen in one of two ways. Either a share of Democrats support McCarthy or a small share of Republicans vote for Jeffries, thereby creating history. Or, the two parties can brainstorm on a third moderate candidate.