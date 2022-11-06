As US Prepares For Midterm Elections On Nov 8, What Effects Will It Have On Joe Biden?

The results of the midterm elections in the United States will significantly affect the course of the country which will further impact the individual and the party in charge of the White House. The midterm elections on November 8 would determine who will control Congress as well as state legislatures and governorships.

According to a BBC report, this election would provide people a chance to discreetly voice their opinions on Joe Biden's presidency. It is pertinent to mention that voters' concerns about criminal activity and illegal immigration coupled with the US economy's current state might result in a severe judgment for the present US president.

As per BBC report, midterm elections are sometimes seen as a vote on the first two years of a president's term, with the party in power frequently suffering heavy losses.

Consequences of US midterm elections on Joe Biden

US president Joe Biden has had low approval ratings for more than a year. While Democratic prospects seemed to be improving during the summer, rising inflation and economic worries have returned in the last weeks of the midterm campaign, giving Democrats a tough fight to keep both chambers of Congress. Despite having a slim majority in Congress, US President Biden has driven through new legislation on child poverty, climate change, gun control, as well as infrastructure investment during his first two years as president.

However, if the Republicans get control of one of those chambers, they would be able to prevent Democratic legislation from being enacted by Congress, which would lead to inaction.

Besides this, when the 2024 presidential campaign period would officially begin, Biden would have to move aside for another Democrat if the party has a tough time.

In addition to this, the consequences of the midterm elections will go well beyond the realm of politics. Being in charge of Congress entails having the authority to order committee probes. For the last two years, the Democrats have decreased the amount of investigation the White House has faced and have shifted its focus to the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

However, this might change if the Republicans get to control one of those chambers. Republicans, who have already been expecting to take control of the House of Representatives, claimed that they would dissolve the committee on January 6 and hold an inquiry into Joe Biden's son Hunter's connections to China's business community, BBC reported. They also want to investigate the immigration policy of the Biden administration, the US pullout from Afghanistan, and the causes of the Chinese coronavirus outbreak.

In the meantime, US President Joe Biden said on October 18 that if Democrats win back control of Congress after the elections, he will codify the protections for abortion rights contained in the famous Roe v. Wade decision. As per a report from The Guardian, if voters restored his party to power with wide enough margins to establish abortion rights, Biden said that the first measure he would send to Capitol Hill the following year would codify Roe v. Wade. These statements were delivered by the US President on October 18 in Washington, DC, during an address given by the Democratic National Committee.

