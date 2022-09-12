As the United States marks the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, a video of an Air Force veteran confronting US President Joe Biden in 2020 has gone viral. In the video, the air force veteran confronts Biden over his support for the Iraqi war. The incident took place during a campaign event in Oakland, California in March 2020, Fox News reported. The video of the confrontation between the air force veteran and Biden was shared by Sarah Abdallah on Twitter.

As Biden was walking after his speech to the crowd, an air Force veteran said, "I am an Air Force veteran, I am here with my army veterans." He further asked, "We are just wondering why should we vote for someone who voted for a war and enabled a war that killed thousands of our brothers and sisters countless Iraqi civilians?" The Air Force veteran further said, "You enabled that war. You also gave a medal to a man who enabled and caused that war. Their blood is on your hands as well." The Air Force veteran added, "You are disqualified, sir!," further shouting, "My friends are dead because of your policies." Biden responded to an air force veteran's accusation by speaking about his son, Beau, who was deployed in Iraq. The Air Force veteran who confronted US President Joe Biden in 2020 is identified as Michael Thurman.

In response, Biden said, "So was my son, who was in Iraq. Okay? For a year. Not that it matters, right." He further said, "You don't think it matters to me. It matters a lot to me. Let me tell you something." Responding to Biden's statement, the Air Force veteran said, "I am sure it does and I am not going after your son." Michael Thurman affirmed to Biden that he was not going after his son after which Biden started to leave. The Air Force veteran again started shouting, "My brothers and sisters died in Iraq and Afghanistan. He enabled that to happen. He is disqualified. No way he can be president they are dead. Millions are dead in Iraq! He will not be allowed to be President! Disqualified Trump is more anti-war than Joe Biden!"

Air Force veteran told Biden, 'You sent us to hurt civilians'

The Air Force veteran further said, "We actually fought in your damn wars. You sent us to hurt civilians. We hurt civilians. You put us out to do it." Michael Thurman was reportedly speaking about the 2018 Veterans Day ceremony when Joe Biden presented the Liberty medal to former US President George Bush for his "support for veterans." As per the news report, more than 4,500 Americans and over 200,000 Iraqi citizens have died in the Iraq war since March 2003.

Notably, US troops withdrawal from Afghanistan was completed on August 30, 2021. The troops withdrawal of America from Afghanistan was completed in August despite the Taliban takeover of the war-torn nation on August 15.

Image & Video Credit: Twitter/@sahouraxo