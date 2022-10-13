As US Weighs Ban On Aluminium Imports From Russia, Nation's Stockpile Rises By 7%

Aluminium stocks have witnessed a rise of nearly 7% after reports suggested that the US is considering a ban on Russian aluminium. The US is mulling three options for action against Russia, which include a complete ban on aluminium, increasing tariffs to the point of an effective ban and imposing sanctions against Rusal, Investor Place reported citing Bloomberg. The decision of the US comes after Russian missiles struck several Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv on October 10.

Russian aluminium manufacturer Rusal has warned that imposing sanctions against it will affect the entire industry of aluminium. Notably, the US has a huge demand for aluminium in both manufacturing its own metal and importing it from other nations. The US imports a large amount of aluminium from Canada, China, Mexico, Bahrain, UAE and Thailand, as per the report. Even though the US imports less quantity of aluminium from Russia, however, Russel remains the world's second-largest producer of the metal. Notably, the US has been imposing sanctions against Russia ever since Moscow started an offensive in Kyiv. Furthermore, the US government has been providing military and economic assistance to Ukraine.

Biden 'strongly condemns' Russia's missile strikes in Ukraine

The Biden administration has been considering a ban on Russian aluminium after Moscow's missile struck Ukrainian cities on October 10. US President Joe Biden "strongly" condemned Russia's missile strikes in Ukraine which claimed the lives of civilians. Criticising Moscow for launching missile strikes, Biden asserted that the action of Russia shows the "utter brutality" of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war against the people of Ukraine. He emphasised that the attacks of Russia in Ukrainian cities further reinforce the commitment of the US to stand with the people of Ukraine "for as long as it takes." He underscored that the US along with allies and partners will continue to impose costs on Russia for its offensive in Ukraine and hold Putin and Russia "accountable for its atrocities and war crimes."

"These attacks only further reinforce our commitment to stand with the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes. Alongside our allies and partners, we will continue to impose costs on Russia for its aggression, hold Putin and Russia accountable for its atrocities and war crimes, and provide the support necessary for Ukrainian forces to defend their country and their freedom," Biden said in a statement.

Ukraine claims 14 people killed in Russian strikes

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Emergency Service said that at least 14 people were killed and nearly 100 others were injured in the attacks that took place on Monday, 10 October, according to AP. The strikes came a day after an explosion took place on the Kerch bridge connecting Russia and Crimea. The chief of Ukraine's law enforcement revealed that Russia's attack damaged 70 infrastructure sites in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian armed forces launched dozens of missiles and Iranian-made drones in Ukraine. According to the General Staff of the Ukraine Armed Forces, 75 missiles were launched in Ukraine. It further said that 41 of the missiles were neutralized by Ukrainian air defence.

