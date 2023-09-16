As US Witnesses Historic Strike, Biden Says Car Companies Must Share 'record Profits'

In a move that's sending shockwaves through the automotive industry, the United Auto Workers (UAW) union has unleashed a novel strike strategy targeting major U.S. automakers, a tactic that is already starting to have far-reaching consequences for factories beyond their immediate scope. The stakes are high, and both sides face increasing risks if an agreement isn't reached swiftly.

President Biden weighed in on Friday, urging U.S. automakers to share more of their "record profits" with the striking union workers to expedite a resolution to this historic labor walkout. According to a report from Axios, Biden remarked, "The companies have made some significant offers. But I believe they should go further to ensure that record corporate profits mean record contracts for the UAW".

Here is what you need to know

What makes this strategy particularly unique is the simultaneous strike action against three major players in the industry: General Motors (GM), Ford, and Stellantis (the parent company of Chrysler). Under the leadership of its new President, Shawn Fain, the UAW has devised a plan to apply pressure strategically without causing widespread economic turmoil. This approach involves focusing on a trio of key factories while keeping approximately 90 percent of its members working under expired contracts.

How are the companies responding?

This precision strike is not without repercussions. Both GM and Ford have already announced the need to halt production at other facilities affected by the work stoppage at the targeted plants. GM, for instance, will be forced to idle a Kansas assembly plant in the coming week, while Ford's Michigan factory will experience disruptions in its assembly and paint departments, leading to 600 other employees being told to stay home. Ford has clarified that this isn't a lockout, but it illustrates how interconnected automakers' operations are, causing the limited strike to have a domino effect on other facilities.

One of the intriguing aspects of this situation is the expiration of the critical "no strike, no lockout" clause once the contract lapses. This means that companies may opt to shut down other factories impacted by the targeted strikes, citing reasons such as dwindling parts supplies or to prevent overproduction of engines. Unfortunately, this could leave affected employees in a precarious position, potentially ineligible for strike pay or unemployment benefits, depending on their state's laws.

As this intricate labor standoff unfolds, it's clear that the UAW's innovative targeted strike strategy is shaking the foundations of the automotive industry, leaving both union workers and automakers on edge as they navigate the uncertain road ahead. The American President has decided to dispatch Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su and advisor Gene Sperling to Detroit, hoping they'll persuade the companies and union to reach a settlement.