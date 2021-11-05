Ashraf Ghani's Abrupt Move Led To Taliban's Chaotic Afghanistan Takeover: US State Dept

Bolstering its decision, US State Department spokesman Ned Price slammed former Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani and accused him for the chaotic situation that unfolded in Afghanistan mid-August, Khaama Press reported on November 5, Friday.

Price said that the scenario would have been different in Afghanistan had Ghani not fled the country. According to Ned, the ouster of the former Afghan President and the collapse of the government had left the issue of power transfer and the formation of an inclusive government "inconclusive". His statement came during a press conference late Wednesday when he was discussing how Afghanistan fell to the Taliban despite US aid.

Price said that the United States had all the plans and framework ready for the peaceful transfer of power to the terrorist group, but the abrupt decision of Ghani had thwarted all US plans. According to Ned Price, the framework also included the rights of women and religious minorities without hampering the "glorious achievements" of the US troops.

As the plans and commitment failed in no time, Price appealed to the all-men Taliban government to stand on their commitments and also urged to protect the rights of citizens, especially women and religious minorities. He also urged the extremist government to facilitate humanitarian aid.

Ned Price appeals to Taliban to stand on their commitments

According to Price, these are the preconditions for the Taliban government to get international recognition as well as acceptance.

"The United States, as well as our allies around the world, have raised expectations that we should see from the Taliban or any future government in Afghanistan. These include freedom of movement and safe passage for those wishing to leave Afghanistan, as well as the protection of human rights, including the rights of women and girls and ethnic minorities," US State Department spokesman was quoted as saying by Khaama Press.

The media report also claimed that the former Afghan President fled from the war-torn country with 50 of his relatives.

Taliban's dramatic takeover

Meanwhile, a series of incidents unfolded after the Taliban captured national capital, Kabul, on August 15, leaving the people in the clutches of cruelty. On August 26, five days before the United States pulled out its soldiers from Afghanistan, two suicide bombers killed over 200 Afghans and other nationals who flocked the Kabul airport to flee the war-torn country. In the deadly attack, 13 US military personnel were also killed.

Image: AP