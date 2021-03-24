Asian Woman Who Fought Back Attacker In US Will Donate Money Raised For Her To End Racism

An elderly Asian woman who was assaulted in the US state of San Francisco last week has received over $900,000 in donations and plans to utilize those funds by giving it in charities to the Asian American communities to fight racism and colour-based discrimination. A GoFundMe page for 75-year-old Xiao Zhen Xie said she "stated multiple times to donate all the funds." It continues, "She insists on making this decision saying this issue is bigger than her.” The update on the page further stated, "This is my grandma, grandpa, and our family’s decision. We hope everyone can understand our decision."

The Asian grandmother fought a White racist attacker who heckled her on Market Street in San Francisco. The man sustained physical wounds and had to be dispatched to the hospital. Zhen retaliated the hate crime with self-defense amid the increase in the number of assault cases on the Asian American community in the Bay Area. The resident of the senior retirement home told local CBS San Francisco that she was horrified and scared after an aggravated man charged towards her, hitting her eye which profusely bled and was still under recovery.

Further, in her statement translated by her Asian American daughter Dong-Mei Li, the 76-year-old woman said she was so shaken up by the incident and scared that she courageously fought back. The attack was unprovoked, the 26 years long resident of the US said. After the incident, which earned the Asian old lady laurels for her valor, both the assailant and she was taken to a hospital by the police to get their injuries treated. Although, the white guy who attacked her was carried on the stretcher while the old lady walked on her stick.

In the videos of the attack that flooded the internet, the woman can be heard shouting “You bum, why did you hit me?" in Chinese language. She then turns to the onlookers with a bleeding eye saying, “he hit me," as she repeated the statement and mustered courage. The old Asian lady then hit the assailant with her stick knocking him on the side of the road. According to the police’s statement, before the attack on the old lady unfurled, an 83-year-old Asian man was attacked in the area. The family of Zhen had set up a GoFundme page for the old lady to cover her medical expenses.

