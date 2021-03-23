'AstraZeneca Vaccine Well-tolerated, Protects Against Symptomatic COVID': US Health Agency

The American National Institute of Health (NIH) on March 22 informed that results from a large clinical trial in the US and South America indicate that the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine is well-tolerated and protects against symptomatic COVID-19 disease. According to a press release, the independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) formed by the NIH overseeing the trial identified no safety concerns related to the vaccine, AZD1222. The placebo-controlled trial began back in August 2022 and the analysis is based on results from 32,449 adult volunteer participants enrolled in 88 sites in the US, Chile and Peru.

As per the press note, one participant received a placebo for every two participants who received the AstraZeneca vaccine, resulting in approximately 20,000 people receiving the investigational vaccine. The vaccine was administered as two doses four weeks apart. The officials said that the vaccine demonstrated statistically significant efficacy to 78.9 per cent in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 and 100 per cent efficacy in preventing severe or critical disease and hospitalisation. The NIH said that in participants 65 years and older, vaccine efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19 was 79.9 per cent.

No increased risk found: DSMB

Further, the officials said that the DSMB conducted a review of blood clots and cerebral venous sinus thrombosis among participants, and found no increased risk of these conductions in vaccinated participants. The NIH said that the authorization and guidelines for the use of the vaccine in the US will be determined by the Food and Drug Administration and Centres for Disease Control and Prevention after a thorough review of the data by independent advisory committees.

It is worth noting that if the United States FDA approves AstraZeneca’s vaccine in the coming weeks, it will become the fourth COVID-19 vaccine to receive an emergency use authorization in the country. The United States has already given approval to Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine. The most recent approval came late last month when the FDA approved J&J’s single-dose vaccine, which is being dubbed revolutionary because of its minimal storage and transportation requirements.

Meanwhile, the NIH report comes days after several countries in the European Union had temporarily suspended the use of AstraZeneca’s vaccine over reports of blood clots in recipients. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) launched an investigation into the reports of blood clots in people who had been given AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine. On March 18, EMA concluded that there was no increase in the overall risk of a blood clot in recipients of AstraZeneca’s vaccine, reaffirming its safety and efficacy.

(Image: AP/Unsplash)