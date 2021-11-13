Astroworld Festival: Around 90 More Lawsuits Filed Over Travis Scott's Concert Tragedy

Around 90 more lawsuits have been filed on behalf of people who say they were injured at the deadly Astroworld music festival, BBC reported. Last week, during rapper Travis Scott’s performance at the Astroworld fest in Houston, the crowd had surged towards the stage that led to a stampeded and resulted in the loss of eight lives. Additional 300 hundred concertgoers were also injured during the event which saw around 50,000 people in total.

Now, attorneys representing over 200 people claiming they were injured in the stampede reportedly said that they are additionally filing 90 more lawsuits against the promoters of the events. According to BBC, lawsuits have already been filed against Travis Scott for inciting "crowd mayhem" at the event. The organisers have also been under the radar for their failure to avoid the sad fatalities.

Aftermath of Astroworld tragedy

Meanwhile, Houston fire chief Samuel Peña said earlier this week that Travis Scott should have halted the show as soon as they became aware of a crowd surge. Speaking to NBC News, Peña said that everyone at the show, from the artist on down to security officials, had a responsibility and the concert could have been immediately stopped to avoid any untoward situation. According to him, evidence suggests that attendees attempted to approach some of Scott's private security personnel to alert them to the fact that something was wrong.

The fire chief also emphasised that Scott couldn't be blamed just yet because it's unclear whether he was completely aware of what was going on. He further stated that barricades put in place to prevent the crowd from rushing towards the stage caused other areas of pinch points, and as the crowd began to push and compress towards the front, those in the centre began to get crushed. Around 50,000 people attended the concert on 5 November, wherein artists like SZA, Rapper Master P among others also performed.

It is pertinent to mention that following the concert, Scott pledged to cover the funeral costs for the eight attendees who died at the Astroworld festival. The rapper also announced an offer of reimbursing the ticket cost to all attendees along with his partnership with BetterHelp to provide virtual therapy services. According to a statement by the rapper's representative, Travis is in “active conversations” with the city of Houston for “respectfully and appropriately” reaching out to the bereaving families.

(Image: Instagram/AP)

