Astroworld Festival: Criminal Investigation Launched Into Stampede After Houston Concert

During a performance by rapper Travis Scott on Friday, the audience at a Houston music festival abruptly rushed toward the stage, pushing and squeezing the spectators so tightly that they were unable to breathe or extend their arms, as consequence, eight people lost their lives in the commotion. The eight persons who died at the Astroworld Festival were all under the age of 30. The youngest casualty was a 14-year-old, while hundreds of more spectators were hurt.

After unsubstantiated reports that someone in the crowd "was injecting other people with drugs," City Police Chief Troy Finner announced that his office has initiated a criminal investigation by homicide and narcotics detectives, ABC News reported.

Chief Finner went on to say that one allegation came from a security officer who "felt a prick in his neck" while attempting to grab or hold someone and then passed out, he was then recovered with a dosage of the opioid antidote NARCAN. Further, medical personnel also believed to have observed what seemed to be a needle mark on the officer's neck, Finner added. As per ABC News, it was still unclear if officials thought such an incident contributed to the crowd influx, but Chief Finner promised that police will "get to the bottom of it."

Tragedy at Travis Scott concert

Meanwhile, the chaos began on Friday evening at Astroworld, a two-day concert in NRG Park that drew approximately 50,000 people. According to the Associated Press, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña said during a media briefing that the compression towards the front of the stage caused fear, which contributed to the disaster. The panic is believed to have begun at 9:15 p.m. when a crowd gathered around the stage.

Peña went on to say that around 9:38 p.m., there was a mass casualty occurrence. “People began to fall out, become unconscious, and it created additional panic,” he added. He even informed that an ambulance transported 17 patients to the hospital, 11 of them suffered from cardiac arrest.

Nearly, 300 people received medical care at a nearby medical centre. In footage that appeared on social media, several were seen administering CPR on the unresponsive victims at the venue. The concert was abruptly halted following the incident.

Furthermore, according to Mayor Sylvester Turner, the deaths varied in age from 14 to 27, and 13 people were remained hospitalised on Saturday. He described the incident as "a tragedy on many different levels" and stated that it was too soon to come to any conclusions about what went wrong, AP reported.

In the meantime, rapper Travis Scott said through a tweet that was posted on Saturday that he was "absolutely devastated by what took place last night.” He promised to cooperate with the Houston community to heal and help the families that are in need.

