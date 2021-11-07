Astroworld Festival: Texas Governor Greg Abbott Condoles Deaths; Thanks First Responders

Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Saturday condoled the Astroworld Festival tragedy where at least eight people lost their lives during rapper Travis Scott's performance. Taking to Twitter, Greg Abbott remarked that the incident at Astroworld Festival was tragic. In addition, he condoled the deaths of the people who lost their lives and the ones who were injured. In addition, he also hailed the first responders and good Samaritans who helped those who were injured.

What happened at Astroworld Festival last night was tragic, & our hearts are with those who lost their lives & those who were injured.



Thank you to the first responders & good Samaritans who were on site & immediately tended to those who were injured in the crowd. pic.twitter.com/7ErIdgBkEA — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 6, 2021

Travis Scott releases statement on Astroworld Festival tragedy

Earlier on Sunday, Travis Scott released a statement on the incident and said that he was 'extremely devastated'. In addition, the Grammy-nominated rapper also extended his condolences to the families of those who lost their life. Moreover, he has also assured that he is cooperating with the police department of Houston as they investigate the incident. Scott has also thanked the Houston Police Department, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support.

"I am absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at the Astroworld festival," said Travis Scott.

The Astroworld rapper also took to Instagram stories condoled the deaths of people who died at his concert. He also remarked that his fans meant the world to him. In addition, Travis, who also appeared to be disturbed by the incident, has urged fans to notify the police if they know anything about the incident.

"I just want to send out prayers to the ones whose life was lost last night. My fans really mean the world to me. And I always really want to leave them with a positive experience. Anytime I could make out or anything that's going on I can stop the show and help them get the help they need. I can't just never imagine this in the rarest of the situation," he said on Instagram.

Astroworld Festival tragedy

Travis Scott's Astroworld Music Festival turned into a severe tragedy when at least eight people were killed and several others were left injured. The event which saw a whopping 50,000 fans in attendance soon became a cramped situation as people were not able to breathe or move. When Travis Scott appeared to perform, the fans surged forward towards the stage to see the Grammy-nominated artist. After the tragedy, the concert was stopped midway and the second day of the Astroworld was cancelled. Authorities have informed that the deceased were in the 14-27 age group. In addition, they are working on identifying all the deceased, and the cause of death will be informed after conducting a medical examination.

Image: AP