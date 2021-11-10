Astroworld Festival Tragedy: Indian-origin Student Bharti Shahani, Declared Brain Dead

Bharti Shahani, a 22-year-old Indian-origin student at the Texas Agricultural and Mechanical University has been declared brain dead by the doctors after suffering an injury at the Astroworld Festival tragedy. The incident at the Travis Scott concern over the weekend saw at least eight people lose their lives. Bharti attended the concert along with her sister Namrata Shahani and cousin Mohit Bellani and lost each other when the crowd charged in the direction of the stage. Bharti’s siblings lost their phones and were unable to contact each other during the incident.

Mohit, Bharti's cousin, said while talking to ABC Houston, “Once one person fell, people started toppling like dominos. It was like a sinkhole. People were falling on top of each other. There were like layers of bodies on the ground, like two people thick. We were fighting to come up to the top and breathe to stay alive.” As per the doctors, Bharti lost the supply of oxygen for several minutes and due to the same, the brain stem was swollen by almost 90%.

Bharti was immediately taken to the Houston Methodist Hospital and was given CPR in the ambulance. Her family later revealed that she had multiple heart attacks after the incident. Bharti’s father said in a statement, "The doctors, they say the chances of survival are nothing, which I have not even spoken to my wife until now. We keep saying we'll pray. I request all of Houston to pray for her. Maybe the prayers might work as a miracle for her."

Other victims of the Astroworl Festival tragedy were Jacob Jurinek (21), John Hilgert (14), Brianna Rodriguez (16), Franco Patiño (21), Axel Acosta (21), Rudy Peña (23), Madison Dubiski (23) and Danish Baig (27). As per other reports, there was an attendance of more than 50,000 people, who rushed towards the stage while Travis Scott was performing.

Travis Scott and Drake’s message to the fans and the victims

Travis Scott said in a heartfelt message to his fans and the families of the victims in a tweet, “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department, and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love You All.”

Drake also released a statement through his Instagram account and said, “I've spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy. I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself. My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering. I will continue to pray for all of them and will be of service in any way I can. May God be with you all."