At 91, Colorado Man Sets World Record As The Oldest Person To Cross Grand Canyon

Crossing the magnificent Grand Canyon is a feat in itself, but at the age of 91, it is a full-blown world record. This was the case of John Jepkema, a resident of Colorado, US, who embarked on the adventure at the age of 91 and returned as the oldest man to cross the canyon.

According to Guinness World Records, which recently acknowledged the achievement, Jepkema crossed the Grand Canyon rim-to-rim entirely on foot on November 7, 2019. He went on the five-day trek with some of his close friends, beginning the expedition from the North Kaibab Trail on the North Rim, strutting down 14.3 miles (23 km) and 6,000 feet (1828.8 metres) to the canyon's bottom, then heading to the Bright Angel Trail and finally climbing out of the canyon's South Rim.

Narrating his experience, he said: “It was something to do with my friends. I scheduled five days. Lots of time to view and socialize.” However, it was only after planning the trip that he realized he could apply for the world record title. "When I found out it was an open record, I said ‘Let’s go for it’. My daughter Julie said, ‘I’ll hike the canyon with you, Dad," he added.

Before making the record, Jepkema spent four long months rigorously practicing, walking five to eight miles for five days a week. “I did lots of walking with a full pack and as many trail and elevation changes as possible. I would walk three miles to morning coffee with a thirty-pound pack and then walk back home," he recalled.

Jepkema reveals details of his adventure

Nonetheless, the journey was not easy, particularly when he had to walk through steep regions that led up to the south rim. “I had to think about where I placed my feet. I would need to sit on a flat rock for a few minutes every hour or so," he acknowledged. But in the end, everything was worth it. He revealed that he witnessed some of the most exciting views during the trek, such as a bighorn sheep.

At this point, he does not set any more world records, but what keeps him going is the challenge to maintain his balance and strength for regular hikes. When asked to offer a piece of advice, the man said: “It was kind of neat what I was able to do. You are as old as you think you are. Stay active and keep moving.”