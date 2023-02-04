At Least 13 Dead Due To 150 Wildfires Burning Across Chile, State Emergency Declared

At least 13 people have been reported dead due to more than 150 wildfires burning across Chile that have destroyed homes and thousands of acres of forest amid the scorching heat wave in the South American country. Four people have lost their lives in the Biobío region, around 560 kilometers (348 miles) south of the capital of Santiago, while another four were reported dead in two separate vehicles fleeing the fire. Another victim, a firefighter, was run over by a fire truck while combatting a blaze in the area.

In another incident, a helicopter that was conducting a rescue operation and combating the flames crashed in the Araucanía region, which killed the pilot (a Bolivian national) and a Chilean mechanic. According to President Gabriel Boric, of the 191 reported wildfires, only 45 were fought by firefighters, and "unusual" winds that have been fanning the flames have made it more difficult. A heat wave that exceeded 42 degrees Celsius (107 Fahrenheit) on Friday has also played a factor to make things worse for the Chilean authorities.

State emergency declared in Chile

President Boric has declared an emergency in the Biobío and in the Ñuble regions amid the raging fires. Due to the declared emergency, military troops would be allowed to aid local authorities. He has also urged the residents to prevent fires instead of leaving the firefighters the hard task of extinguishing them. Further, the President suspended his vacation to travel to the affected areas on Friday and said that there is evidence that some of the wildfires were sparked by unauthorised burnings. The National Forestry Corporation reported that Argentine and Brazilian firefighters were expected to arrive on Monday to join the efforts with tanker airplanes.

"The full force of the state will be deployed tp, first of all, fight the fires and to accompany all the victims," said Boric.

Some 14,000 hectares have been ravaged by the flames, which also destroyed an unknown number of homes and businesses in nearby towns. However, there is no clarity on how many homes and structures have been burned.