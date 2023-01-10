In Pics: California Flash Floods Death Toll Surges To 14 As Joe Biden Declares Emergency

Quick links:
Heavy rains caused floodings in a neighborhood off of Holohan Road near Watsonville, California on Monday, January 9, 2023.
Colleen Kumada-McGowan stands in flood waters from torrential rains in front of her home in a neighborhood off of Holohan Road near Watsonville, California.
People carrying their belongings arrive at an evacuation center in Santa Barbara, California, Monday, Januray 9.
Caltrans crews work to clear a mudslide on Highway 17 that resulted from heavy rains from an atmospheric river storm in the Santa Cruz Mountains, south of Glenwood Drive in Scott's Valley, California.
Caltrans crews work to clear a mudslide on Highway 17 that resulted from heavy rain from an atmospheric river storm in the Santa Cruz Mountains 1/4-mile south of Glenwood Drive in Scott's Valley.
A Caltrans worker directs traffic at a freeway entrance as the U.S. Freeway 101 is closed near Montecito, California.
Duck Derrington, 61 of Lompoc, sleeps in his car at the parking lot of an evacuation center in Santa Barbara, California.
Uvas Creek floods a section of Miller Avenue in Gilroy, California, as the latest series of atmospheric rivers hit the Bay Area on Monday.
Linda Orengo, 69, surveys flood damage to her home in the Santa Cruz County town of Felton, where the San Lorenzo River, swelled by torrential rains, reached major flood stage before dawn on Monday.
A resident walks along College Road after the area was flooded during a recent storm in Watsonville, California.
Maisie Russo, of Felton, helps home owner Tom Fredericks, of Felton, after heavy rains swelled the San Lorenzo River, flooding homes in Felton, California.
Caltrans crews work to clear a mudslide on Highway 17 that resulted from heavy rain from an atmospheric river storm in the Santa Cruz Mountains, south of Glenwood Drive in Scott's Valley.
Jeremy String walks in flood waters from huge amounts of rain in his neighborhood off of Holohan Road near Watsonville, California.
Home owner Tom Fredericks, of Felton is helped by Maisie Russo, of Felton, after heavy rains swelled the San Lorenzo River, flooding homes in Felton. The water left a distinct mark on his home.
The owners of Venus Pie Trap place sandbags in front of their restaurant in the Rio Del Mar neighborhood of Aptos, California.
Flooding from huge amounts of rain are seen in a neighborhood off of Holohan Road near Watsonville, California on Monday.