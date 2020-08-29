US: At Least 14 People Killed As Hurricane Laura Hits Various States

At least 14 people were killed when Hurricane Laura plunged into the US state of Louisiana and Texas on August 28, suggests reports by international media. John Bel Edwards, the governor of Louisiana reportedly confirmed that at least 10 people had died in his state. Half out of the 10 people died using portable generators that produced carbon monoxide, the other 4 died due to falling of trees on their homes and 1 man drowned after his boat sank in the storm. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards called Laura the most powerful hurricane to strike Louisiana. He reportedly said that Laura surpassed even Katrina, which was a Category 3 storm when it hit in 2005.

Hurricane Laura hits the United States

According to reports by international media, power cuts in Louisiana affected as many as 464,813 customers. President Donald Trump plans to tour the damage in Louisiana and neighboring Texas on August 29. He told reporters he considered delaying his Thursday night speech accepting the Republican Party’s nomination for reelection because of the storm. But he said that, as “it turned out, we got a little bit lucky. It was very big, it was very powerful, but it passed quickly”.

In Texas, 3 out of 4 deaths were reportedly due to poisoning from carbon monoxide generators. All these victims all believed to be homeless. Reports suggest that they had sought shelter in a pool hall in the town of Port Arthur. The hurricane also killed nearly two dozen people in Haiti and the Dominican Republic en route to the Gulf Coast. In Lake Charles, chainsaws buzzed and heavy machinery hauled tree limbs in the front lawn of Stanley and Dominique Hazelton, who rode out the storm on a bathroom floor. A tree punctured the roof not far from where the couple was taking cover. They regretted staying.

(Image Credits: AP)