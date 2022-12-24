At Least 17 People Dead &1.5 Million In Dark As Gigantic Winter Storm Wreaks Havoc In US

At least 1.5 million people in US witnessed dark Friday as a "bomb cyclone" winter storm walloped the country. As many as 17 people have lost their lives as the winter storm wreaks havoc in the US on the holiday weekend, NBC reported. The deaths occurred in Oklahoma, Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Ohio, Kansas and Nebraska.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol called the treacherous situation caused by the US Winter storm“whiteout conditions”. According to the BBC, the storm extends from Texas to Canada’s Quebec for more than 2,000 miles. The once-in-a-generation bomb cyclone hit the US-Canada border following an arctic blast in the region. Videos are going around social media, revealing that the US winter storm is stirring chaos in the day-to-day lives of Americans. Warning the citizens about the gravity of the situation, the US National Weather Service (NWS) stated that its Friday map “depicts one of the greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever".

'This is going to be ongoing for a while', says Ohio State Highway Patrol

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden warned his fellow citizens about the severity of the situation. During his Thursday press briefing, 80-year-old Biden said, “This is not like a snow day, you know when you were a kid; this is serious stuff”. The US President also warned those who are making their traveling plans this Christmas Holiday season to maintain caution, Biden asserted, “If you all have travel plans, leave now. Not — not a joke”.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reiterated the severity of the situation after almost 50 vehicles clashed due to slippery roads. Speaking on the incident an OSHP spokesperson stated, “This is going to be ongoing for a while”. Speaking to WTVG, the spokesperson added, “There are a lot of troopers and first responders out there working through this”. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine also released a statement following the tragic incident. The statement reads, “Our Sympathy goes to those families who have lost a loved one during this severe weather situation in Ohio. Thus far, four Ohioans have died and many more have been injured as a result of weather-related auto accidents”.