US: At Least 5 Die After Vehicle Pileup On Montana Highway, Governor Calls It A 'mass Casualty' Crash

At least five people have died after a pileup Friday evening on Interstate 90 in Montana, authorities said

Hardin (US), Jul 16 (AP) At least five people have died after a pileup Friday evening on Interstate 90 in Montana, authorities said.

At least 20 vehicles crashed in what authorities are calling a "mass casualty incident." Governor Greg Gianforte said on Twitter: "I'm deeply saddened by the news of a mass casualty crash near Hardin. Please join me in prayer to lift up the victims and their loved ones. We're grateful to our first responders for their service."

KTVA reports that the incident happened 5 kilometers west of Hardin.

Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson told MTN News that the incident was reported around 4.30 pm and first responders were still arriving to the scene 90 minutes later.

Nelson and other highway patrol spokespeople did not immediately return AP's requests for comment.

Motorists should expect delays in the area. Authorities are expected to be at the scene for several hours. 

