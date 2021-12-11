At Least 50 Dead, Several Injured After Tornado Wreaks Havoc In Southeast US States

At least 50 people lost their lives and over a hundred were injured after a powerful tornado swept through parts of the United States on Friday. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear was quoted by CNN as saying that the death toll may increase after assessing the situation on the ground

According to Beshear, the major destruction centred around Graves County and the town of Mayfield. "The powerful tornado hit Mayfield as hard as just about any town...has ever been hit," Andy told CNN.

Last night Western Kentucky experienced some of the worst tornado damage we’ve seen, and we are urging everyone to please stay safe as there are still active cells. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/jkv1sqf3za — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) December 11, 2021

Kentucky declares emergency

Subsequently, Kentucky has declared a state of emergency and deployed more than a thousand National Guards to handle any untoward situation.

Gov. Beshear has declared a state of emergency based on major tornado damage in multiple Western Kentucky counties. He has activated the @kentuckyguard and the @kystatepolice. The Governor will be providing an update with @KentuckyEM officials at 5 a.m. EST in Frankfort. 1/2 — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) December 11, 2021

Beshear informed that a roof of a Mayfield-based factory collapsed in the wee hours of Saturday resulting in the mass casualty.

(An Edwardsville based Amazon warehouse was heavily damaged after a tornado hit the region on Friday. Image: AP)

Multiple distress calls on social media

Tennessee - a landlocked state in the US - called for emergency services from southern Illinois after three people died in the tornado, AP reported, adding that several workers were trapped inside an Amazon warehouse following the violent tornado. Emergency services said the roof of the building collapsed following the storm.

"The safety and well-being of our employees and partners is our top priority right now," AP quoted Amazon spokesperson Richard Rocha as saying in a written statement on Friday night. "We're assessing the situation and will share additional information when it’s available," added Rocha.

In Missouri, emergency services confirmed one death after the deadly storm swept across the Midwest and parts of the South.

Meanwhile, residents took to social media to make multiple distress calls to authorities. They posted photos and videos showing uprooted trees, and buildings without roofs.

"I live in Mayfield, KY. My home has no power but no damage. Just ten minutes away though no so lucky. People are still trapped in a local candle factory, possibly two dead, (sic)" a Twitter user who goes by the name Acidic Gaming informed as she posted pictures of the damage on the microblogging platform.

Subsequently, the administration ordered the deployment of more than 100 emergencies vehicles along with basic services including drinking water, food and other medical aids across the tornado affected regions.

(Image: @777_acid/Twitter)