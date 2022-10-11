At Least 66 Clinics Shut Down Abortion Care In US After Roe V. Wade Reversal, Finds Study

The US Supreme Court’s decision to revoke Roe v. Wade in June 2022, has resulted in the shutting down of abortion services in at least 66 clinics in 15 states so far, according to a recent analysis by the reproductive rights research organisation Guttmacher Institute.

The research, which was published on Thursday, revealed that 26 abortion clinics shut down completely while 40 others stopped providing abortion care following the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

The impact of Roe v. Wade reversal

Over 100 days ago, the US Supreme Court invalidated the constitutional right to an abortion, leaving the autonomy of a woman’s body at the mercy of the states. The findings of the study, according to the institute’s research scientist Rachel Jones, predict that "inequities are likely to worsen as clinic-based abortion care disappears in many states, many of them clustered in regions like the South.”

“When clinics close down or stop offering abortion care, it represents a lost source of health care for their community,” Jones added.

Researchers of the study analysed 15 US states and subsequently found that 14 states were left with no legal abortion centers. The highest number of shutdowns was in Texas, where at least a dozen abortion providers closed. According to the analysis, three clinics shuttered in Louisiana, two closed in Oklahoma and Tennessee, and one clinic closed in Kentucky, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Arkansas, and Arizona. The analysis also found that 40 clinics no longer offer abortion care but are open for business for other services such as birth control supply.