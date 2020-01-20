At Least 2 Police Officers Killed After Gunman Opens Fire, Houses Set Ablaze In Hawaii

In a horrific incident, Hawaiin officials said that a gunman fatally shot two police officers on January 19. According to reports, authorities are of the opinion that the gunman died after setting his house on fire in an area in close proximity from the Waikiki Beach. According to reports, the shooting took place near Diamond Head, where a lot of houses were also set on fire.

Shooting near Diamond Head

According to a local media outlet, a third police officer also suffered injuries in the incident in which the blazes destroyed several homes near Diamond Head, a volcanic tuff cone located on the Hawaiian island of O'ahu. Police said that the two police officers who were fatally shot were Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama, who were both wearing bulletproof vests but were shot above it.

#BREAKING: Massive scene in neighborhood near Kapiolani Park - reports of officers injured, multiple ambulances and reports of suspect setting house on fire @KITV4 pic.twitter.com/UHSjaoxRwR — Tom George (@TheTomGeorge) January 19, 2020

According to reports, the gunman has been identified as Jerry Hanel. The police arrived at the scene after responding to reports that Hanel had stabbed a woman. After arriving the police officials came under heavy fire by Hanel. Police officials were of the opinion that Hanel was using an AR-15 style rifle but are yet to give official confirmation due to the fire that burned down the suspect's house.

Read: Cliffs, Jungle A Big Hurdle For Feds In Hawaii Copter Crash

Read: Gunman Kills 3, Including Toddler, In Thailand Mall Robbery

Governer offer condolences

The horrific incident prompted Hawaii's governor David Ige to offer his condolences to the two officers who died on duty.

Our entire state mourns the loss of two Honolulu Police officers killed in the line of duty this morning. As we express our condolences to their families, friends and colleagues, let us also come together to help and support those who have been forever changed by this tragedy. pic.twitter.com/qgEKTb3VXf — Governor David Ige (@GovHawaii) January 19, 2020

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell also shared his condolences on social media platform Facebook

US Presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard also mourned the incident on Twitter.

While we all mourn the heartbreaking loss of two of Honolulu’s finest, their fellow first responders are still out there. Our prayers are with the families of the officers we lost, and with first responders still working to keep our communities safe. — Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiPress) January 20, 2020

The shooting incident comes about a month after a sailor shot three civilian employees before he shot himself at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard located near Honolulu.

Read: Deacon Who Shot Texas Gunman: 'I Killed Evil'

Read: Gunman Opens Fire In Central Berlin, Robbery Attempt Suspected: Police