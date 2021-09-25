At Quad Summit, Australia & Japan shame China On What It Doesn't Have

The world witnessed the first in-person meeting of the Quad leaders, as the heads of state of India, the US, Australia & Japan met at the White House. PM Modi was joined by Joe Biden, Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga & Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison to discuss "promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific," according to the White House. After Joe Biden and Narendra Modi, the leaders of Australia and Japan, Scott Morrison and Yoshihide Suga, made their opening remarks.

Australia's PM Scott Morrison and Japan's PM Yoshihide Suga's opening remarks at Quad Leaders' summit

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison in his opening remarks at the summit said-

"The Quad is about demonstrating how democracies such as ours can get things done. They can deal with the big challenges we face in a very complex in changing world. There is no part of the world that is more dynamic than Indo-Pacific at this time. We believe in a free and open Indo-Pacific because we know that is what delivers a strong and prosperous region. So our citizens can realise their hopes and dreams for their future in a liberal and free society."

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in his opening remarks spoke about strengthening the four nations' relations. He said-

"We have come here for the first in-person Quad Leaders' Summit. This Summit shows the relations shared by our four nations and the commitment we have for a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Quad is a very important initiative by the 4 nations that believe in fundamental rights & are of the view that Indo-Pacific should be free & open. Till date, Quad has given its absolute cooperation in big sectors, be it regional challenges or COVID-19."

"I hope that we'll have a good & relevant summit. Besides this, the bans that were placed (that has now been lifted by US) on Japanese food products, I had requested you in April for it (to lift the ban). It's a huge step that you took, thank you for it."