In his first address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), US President Joe Biden stressed that America's military power should be the “tool of last resort” and “not first.” The 76th UNGA session opened in New York after the Biden administration drew flak over the chaotic withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan prompting the Taliban to reconquer the country after two decades. Amid the criticism, US President withstood his decision to pull out all American soldiers from the war-ravaged nation by August 30.

In less than a month after America ended its ‘longest war’ in Afghanistan and is resorting to diplomatic channels, Biden told the UNGA that the US “will continue to defend ourselves, our Allies, and our interests against attack, including terrorist threats, as we prepare to use force if any is necessary, but — to defend our vital U.S. national interests, including against ongoing and imminent threats.”

“US military power must be our tool of last resort, not our first, and it should not be used as an answer to every problem we see around the world,” said Biden.

'Greatest concerns can’t be solved with arms': Biden

Calling for unity among the world leaders, US President Joe Biden said that the greatest concerns of the community “cannot be solved or even addressed through the force of arms. Bombs and bullets cannot defend against COVID-19 or its future variants.” Biden’s remarks before the 76th UNGA session included COVID-19, climate crisis, regional security, cyberattacks, global trade and economic growth. He also said that the US will “compete vigorously” and will “stand up for allies and friends.” But added that the country is not seeking a “new Cold War.”

Biden said, “But we’re not seeking — I’ll say it again — we are not seeking a new Cold War or a world divided into rigid blocs.”

“The United States is ready to work with any nation that steps up and pursues peaceful resolution to shared challenges, even if we have intense disagreements in other areas — because we’ll all suffer the consequences of our failure if we do not come together to address the urgent threats like COVID-19 and climate change or enduring threats like nuclear proliferation,” he added.

(IMAGE: AP)