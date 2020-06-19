Atlanta: Former Cop Charged With Murder For Shooting Black Man Surrenders

Garret Rolfe, the former Atlanta police officer who was facing murder charges after shooting death of Rayshard Brooks has reportedly surrendered on June 18. An international media agency cited jail records to conclude that Rolfe turned himself in as an arrangement with the prosecutors. The White officer was charged in the death of Brooks on June 17 and was being detained at the Fulton County jail after being fired by the police department on June 14. Brooks had died a day before on June 13.

While the US was already rocked with sometimes violent Black Lives Matter protests that were triggered by the death of George Floyd in police custody in May in Minnesota, death of Brooks is the latest incident highlighting the racial discrimination and police brutality in the country.

His confrontation with the law enforcement officers in Atlanta was captured in a video has further angered people on social media. The felony charges against Rolfe, who was quoted by the prosecutor saying ‘I got him’ after wounding Brooks, carried life imprisonment or the death penalty. According to reports the former Atlanta law enforcement officer is charged with ten other offences.

Atlanta police protests

Meanwhile, the Atlanta police officers called in sick at work to protest the filing of murder charges. The interim chief Rodney Bryant told an international news agency that the calls from the officers had started on the night of June 17 kept coming until the morning of June 18. However, the department has still ensured that there are enough law enforcement officers to protect the city. Bryant has also noted that some of the officers are feeling cornered amid nationwide Black Lives Matter protests that demand huge charges to policing.

“Some are angry. Some are fearful. Some are confused on what we do in this space. Some may feel abandoned,” Bryant said of the officers. “But we are there to assure them that we will continue to move forward and get through this.”

Inputs: Agencies/ Image: AP

