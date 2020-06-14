Atlanta Police Chief Steps Down After Fatal Police Shooting Of Black Man

Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields has resigned from her position on June 13. According to reports, the police chief’s resignation comes less than a day after a 27-year-old black man was shot and killed by one of the police officers. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has called for the officer to be fired.

'resisted arrest'

As per reports, Rayshard Brooks was shot in the parking lot of a Wendy’s in south Atlanta after he allegedly got into an altercation with officers and resisted arrest. Brooks is reported to have escaped with one of the officer’s stun gun before being shot.

The incident began at around 10:30 pm (local time) when officers got a call about a man sleeping in a parked vehicle in Wendy’s drive-through. The vehicle made it difficult for patrons to enter the area and cops were called.

As per reports, Brooks failed the field sobriety test then resisted arrest. During the scuffle, he reportedly took one of the officer’s stun gun and pointed it at the officers. It was at this point that an officer decided to shoot Brooks. With Sheilds stepping down, Police Chief Rodney Bryant has been brought in to be her replacement for the time being.

Atlanta Mayor, in a news conference, stated that she does not believe that the force used against Brooks was justified and that there is always a distinction between what an officer can do and what an officer should do.

The global movement against racism

This recent incident comes amid an ongoing global movement against systemic racism and police brutality, sparked by the death of George Floyd in police custody.

George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, died in Minneapolis on May 26. As per reports, Floyd was arrested by the local police for unspecified charges on May 26. A tussle is said to have broken out between George Floyd and the police officials, which resulted in Floyd’s death after being subdued for several minutes by an officer. In a video that went viral on the internet, the officer was seen pressing his knee against Floyd's neck who was seen gasping for air before turning motionless.

George Floyd's death has triggered mass unrest in various parts of the US, giving momentum to the ''Black Lives Matter' movement. As per reports, police officer Derek Chauvin and three other officers - Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Alexander Kueng - were later fired by the Minneapolis Police Department. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

(Representative Image - Pixabay)

