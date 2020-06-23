Atlanta Police Officer Accused In Rayshard Brooks Killing Says 'didn't Do Anything Wrong'

Devin Brosnan, who is one of the two Atlanta police officers charged in the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks reportedly said that he ‘didn’t do anything wrong’. Brosnan is charged with aggravated assault and two counts of violating his oath.

On June 12, the Atlanta Police officers were called to the Wendy’s over complaints of a car blocking the drive-thru lane. According to an international media outlet, the officers spoke to Brooks from over 40 minutes, however, things quickly turned violent when the cops tried to handcuff him. Brooks was reportedly shot twice in the back by Garret Rolfe.

The deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta were noted to be in the span of fewer than three weeks. Both the incidents have also pushed the US for more training of police officers in how to ‘de-escalate’ tense situation before they explode in violence. The incidents have also led to anti-racism demonstrations across the country.

READ: US: White House Defends Racist Virus Term, Testing Remarks

READ: US: Trump Administration Extends Visa Ban To Non-immigrants

‘Brooks posed no threat’

As per reports, Brooks was shot twice even while he remained cooperative during more than 30 minutes of conversation. However, things spun out of control when the 27-year-old wrestled with officers, snatched one of their tasers and pointed it at one of them as he ran through the parking lot. Rolfe, who gunned down Brooks, was fired immediately from the department, meanwhile, Brosnan, who stood on Brook’s shoulder as he struggled for life, was charged with other offences.

The killing of Brooks has rocked the city as prosecutors said that the 27-year-old posed no threat when he was gunned down. The prosecutors even added that the officers could have easily ducked behind a car or put enough distance between himself and Brooks so that the taser couldn’t hit him. The incident has led to protesters gathering in front of the restaurant and braking windows.

(Image: AP)

READ: Former HHS Secretary Says US Still 'way Behind The Virus', Criticises Donald Trump

READ: LNG Shipments By Rail Approved In US Amid Pipeline Battles