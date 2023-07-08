In US' Atlanta, a would-be crook barged into a salon and loudly demanded everyone’s “money”. However, he left the place after patrons and workers completely ignored him and brushed him aside. The failed robbery at Nail First took place on July 3. This whole incident was captured on the surveillance footage. The footage has been uploaded by the Atlanta police with the hope of finding the "wanna-be" thief.

Taking to Facebook, Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta has shared the footage of the robbery and wrote, "Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Robbery Unit are asking for assistance from the public in an ongoing investigation." Further, in the post they described the appearance of the robber. "Witnesses indicated the suspect entered the location wearing a blue hat, sunglasses, and blue jeans," wrote Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta.

Robber miserably fails at robbing

After the robbery was reported on July 3, officers responded to 2625 Piedmont Rd. NE (Nail1st) immediately in reference to a business robbery. In the footage, one would witness the suspect demanding the patrons get on the ground and surrender their money. The suspect then fled the location in a silver in colour sedan, as per the Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta.

“Everybody get down. Give me all your money. Empty out your pockets,” the suspect yells at three women sitting up front after he walks through the door, according to the video.

After the woman ignored him, he walked over to a worker who did not panic and calmly answered a business call during the incident. While the man was attending the phone call, the suspect shouted and asked, "Where’s the money?” The robber again asked the woman at the shop, “Give me the money, where’s the money?”

The woman stood up, backed away from the door and told him she didn't have anything. After getting no response from the women present in the shop, the man swiftly looked around and headed out of the shop.