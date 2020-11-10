Atlantic Tropical Storm Eta Strikes Florida Keys, Expected To Become Hurricane

After leaving many dead and over 100 missing in Mexico and Central America, Tropical Storm Eta made landfall on Florida’s Lower Matecumbe Key on Sunday, November 8 (local time). The US National Hurricane Centre announced hurricane and storm surge warnings for the Keys from Ocean Reef to the Dry Tortugas; the warnings also included Florida Bay.

Tropical Storm #Eta is expected to move slowly over the eastern Gulf of Mexico during the upcoming week. Interests along the Gulf coast of #Florida should monitor the storm's progress.https://t.co/a6nU87U3bG pic.twitter.com/D1xdsSrmHt — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) November 9, 2020

Florida takes steps to battle hurricane Eta

As a result of the issued warnings, Florida officials closed all the beaches, ports, and COVID-19 testing sites. With this, residents were asked to stay indoors and stock up. Ensuring the safety of citizens, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for a total of eight counties.

As South Florida started emptying ports, various shelters opened up in Miami and the Florida Keys to ensure the safety of residents in the low lying areas. The National Hurricane Centre also issued key messages for the tropical storm. The department also issued a graphic, showing areas potentially being affected by the sustained winds of tropical storm force.

(An aerial view of the massive, rain-fueled landslide in the village of Queja, in Guatemala, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Eta. Image Credits: AP)

(A strengthening Tropical Storm Eta cut across Cuba. Image Credits: AP)

Meanwhile, in Central America, Eta reached a Category 4 hurricane. According to reports, the confirmed death toll is in the dozens and expected to rise. The hurricane also hit northeast Nicaragua where it had sustained winds of 145 mph.

As per the statement by the US State Department, four US helicopters from the Soto Cano Air Base near Tegucigalpa had flown to San Pedro Sula to assist in the rescue operations. The helicopters were also assisting in Panama where authorities confirmed 5 deaths in the western province of Chiriqui, which borders Costa Rica. According to reports, the quantities of rain expected drew comparisons to 1998's Hurricane Mitch, which is considered to be one of the most deadly Atlantic hurricanes in history as it led to the deaths of more than 9,000 people.

(With AP Inputs; Image - AP)