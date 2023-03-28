As the United States is still recovering from the horrors of the Nashville shooting, new Instagram DMs between the Nashville school shooter, Audrey Hale, and her former friend resurfaced. According to Express.uk, the DMs indicated that the shooter was “planning to die” and wrote a horrific final message to her friend. The friend in question was identified as Averianna Patton, the former friend of the Nashville killer was also her middle school basketball teammate. Hale later entered the Christian private school in Nashville where she killed the 3 nine-year-old children and 3 adults. The Monday incident became one of the deadliest shooting incidents in Nashville’s history.

In an Instagram DM that surfaced online, Hale sent an Instagram message to her former middle school basketball teammate. In the DMs, Hale mentioned the post she made on Averianna and called it a “suicide note”. She then reiterated that his assertions are “not a joke”. “So basically that post I made on here about you, that was a suicide note. I am planning to die today. THIS IS NOT A JOKE!!,” the Instagram DM obtained by the local Nashville news outlet reads. “ You’ll probably hear about me on the news after I die. This is my last goodbye. I love you. See you again in another life Audrey (Aiden).” Alarmed by the DM which Patton received at 9:57 am, she tried to convince Hale to not take any drastic steps.

“Audrey! You have so much more life to live. I pray God keeps and covers you”. Patton then received another set of replies from Hale in which she stated that she doesn’t want to live anymore. “I know but I don’t want to live. I’m so sorry. I’m not trying to upset you or get your attention. I just need to die. I wanted to tell you first because you are the most beautiful person I’ve ever seen and known all my life,” Hale responded. Hale succumbed to the wounds she got after getting shot by police authorities, 14 minutes after the incident.

Nashville School Shooter Audrey Hale sent these messages to a friend before carrying out a targeted attack on the Covenant Christian School. pic.twitter.com/KgTDn9BWle — Cinema Shogun (@CinemaShogun) March 28, 2023

Patton alerted the authorities after the sketchy DMs

Patton told NewsChannel 5 Nashville that she comforted her friend and encouraged her to seek help. "I tried to comfort and encourage her and subsequently reached out to the Suicide Prevention Help Line after being instructed to by my father at 10:08 am. Audrey has shared with others that she had been suicidal in the past and I knew to take this seriously," she said. In the Instagram DMs Hale also told Patton that her family had no idea about “what was about to happen”. The Nashville shooter’s friend then told the news outlet that she called the Nashville Davidson County Sheriff's Office at 10:13 a.m. to intimate them about the whole ordeal "I called Nashville's non-emergency line at 10:14 a.m. and was on hold for nearly seven minutes before speaking with someone who said that they would send an officer to my home. An officer did not come to my home until 3:29 p.m.," Patton said. However, Patton admitted that she should have reported the authorities more quickly hoping that the tragedy could have been averted.